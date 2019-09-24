20 Years Ago
Preaching to the choir regained popularity Friday night as Lemoore and Kings County shakers and a mover or two gathered to honor Fred Martella, Bacome Insurance, and each other during the annual Salute to Agriculture. The Agriculturist of the Year was a longtime area resident and popular dairyman Martella who was pictured on a large screen video with pictures of his family and activities over the years.
25 Years Ago
For most Americans, the Vietnam war ended with the fall of Saigon. The U.S. pulled out leaving behind a legacy of occupation, tools of war and hundreds of Americans. On Saturday evening in Lemoore, a small group of dedicated individuals, and family members, gathered to remember those who “still serve” and to remind all who will listen that the war is not over until everyone is accounted for.
35 Years Ago
Individuals planning to attend the annual Navy-Lemoore picnic this Sunday at Hickey Park will have plenty of entertainment and a variety of food to look forward to. Dennis McGraft, public affairs officer at Lemoore Naval Air Station, will be the master of ceremonies for the event, which runs from noon to 4 p.m. New to the picnic are hot air balloon rides offered for a fee of $25. A raffle will also be conducted with the winners receiving free balloon rides.
The City of Lemoore is just several months away from expanding by approximately 160 acres, although the wait is basically a formality. Council members Tuesday night passed a resolution approving the annexation of property bounded by the Southern Pacific Railroad tracks on the north, the Lemoore Canal on the east, Bush Street on the south and Smith Street on the west, plus the entire Lemoore High complex. The city “inherits” the Cotton Mill Restaurant-Kings Court complex and two projects under construction, the Vineyard Motel and a doctor’s office. About 20 to 30 people live in the area.
75 Years Ago
For the past two weeks, a minimum of 65 officers, enlisted men and WACs from Lemoore Army Air Field, worked around the clock every day helping to save the peach and fig crops of this area. If it hadn’t been for the assistance of the military, the bulk of the crop would have been lost.
A recent letter from Pfc. Clarence J. “Bud” Holmes to his parents, Councilman and Mrs. C.J. Holmes, relates his interesting experiences while serving with the military escort of honor for President Roosevelt, during the latter’s recent inspection of the Hawaiian Islands.
90 Years Ago
Twenty-two residents of Kettleman City were in Lemoore Saturday afternoon on a shopping expedition. The new oil town is a busy place just now. All houses are occupied and many are living in tents.
100 Years Ago
Hanford merchants have agreed to close on two afternoons during fair week, and it is expected that Lemoore will do the same. Hanford stores will be closed on Tuesday the 23d, which will be “Lemoore Day,” the opening day of the Fair and Friday, the 26th, “Hanford Day.”
Al Brownstone, Charlie Taylor and John Dixon, three mighty hunters, have returned from a trip into the unexplored heights of the Sierra Nevadas with three fine bucks to their credit. They brought home the antlers of two of them, but the third pair of four-point horns met an accident. In carrying them over a rough place in the trail, the antlers got tangled up in Al’s new growth of beard, and it was necessary to take them out in pieces to save the whiskers. The other two trophies have been decorating the window of the Model Store and one of them is a beauty.
110 Years Ago
C.W. Dickenson, father of city marshall Dickenson, met with a bad accident Monday at the home of his son-in-law, Howard Tharp. While splitting a stick of wood, the ax turned and struck his foot making an ugly wound from which he lost considerable blood before medical aid could be summoned. He is improving rapidly but is still very weak from loss of blood.
Joe Whiteside, living south of this city, brought to the newspaper office Saturday evening a watermelon which weighed 75 pounds. Joe says he has the reputation for “Raising cane” once in a while, so he thought he would show the people he could also raise watermelons. We have placed a coat of shellac on the melon and will try to preserve it during the winter.
