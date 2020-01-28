20 Years Ago
Before she even made her way to the dais, the crowd gathered in the Gene Stebbins Building at the Lemoore Senior Center last Friday evening was on its feet, applauding and nodding their heads in agreement with the selection of Tracy Bressler as this year’s recipient, Joe and Kathy Neves, would have kept everyone an extra hour just to enumerate them all. Bressler makes her living as an accountant, but belongs to most of the local service groups and donates her talent to many charitable causes. This year’s Business of the Year went to Leprino. The Organization of the Year was the Volunteers in Policing Organization.
The Taoist Temple Preservation Society, keepers of the Hanford Temple, 12 China Alley, invite you to the temple to celebrate the Year of the Dragon and the start of the Chinese New Year on the first day of the Chinese Lunar Calendar on Saturday, Feb. 5. According to the PR invitation, the Chinese lunar calendar is “the longest chronological record in history, dating from 2,637 BC when the first cycle of the zodiac was introduced. One complete cycle takes 60 years and is made up of five simple cycles of 12 years each.” Those 12 parts are the animals, which according to legend, “Buddha summoned to come to him before he departed earth.” Only the rat, ox, tiger, and nine others came. No buffalos, hippos, or fire ants.
30 Years Ago
The Kings County Board of Supervisors recently voted for a property tax refund in the amount of $169,331.47 to railroad companies operating in the county. The reimbursement is part of a proposal to the state of California from the Atchison, Topeka and Santa Fe, and Southern Pacific railroads to return $52.5 million in alleged over taxation.
70 Years Ago
Dedication ceremonies for three Kings County outstanding historical landmarks will be noted with a program planned for Saturday afternoon, Feb. 4. Permanent markers are being erected upon each of three sites: at Kingston, location of the pioneer town marked by the original Kings River ferry spot; at Mussel Slough, site of the Mussel Slough tragedy; and at Adobe de los Robles Rancho, restored adobe residence of the Carroll V. Buckner ranch.
80 Years Ago
At a recent session of the Board of Managers of the California Congress of Parent and Teachers held at Los Angeles, Mrs. Leo Hedges, state motion picture chairman, reported the selection of the best films of the year 1939. The films selected are “The Wizard of Oz” for the children, “The Hardy Series” for the family, “Good Bye Mr. Chips,” most outstanding film, “Peace on Earth,” the best short subject.
According to an announcement made this week hot lunches are being served pupils of the Island school. The State Relief Administration is furnishing a cook and surplus commodities furnished by the government are supplemented by local donors.
100 Years Ago
The Variety Store will be no more after February 14th. See their ad on another page for great bargains.
Fred Smith, night clerk of the Hotel Lemoore, has resigned his position here to take up a like position with the Kings Hotel in Hanford.
The “flu” is spreading very rapidly throughout the nation. Everyone should take every precaution for safety.
About 75 of the local theatre goers attended the T&D last Friday night.
110 Years Ago
Some one stole a settee from the front porch of a residence one day this week. We have had no holdups here of late, but we wish we could hold up that thief for who so ever he is, he is a bold, bad one. That settee is the only summer chair the owner has, and he don’t wish to stand up all next summer evenings.
Luther S. Brown, the land agent of this city, is an inventor and has received letters patent for a device to be attached to automobiles for the inflating of tires without the necessity of stopping the machine.
Carl Hansen had the misfortune to break his leg Monday while plowing with a disc gang plow.
J.H. Thompsen has purchased the Gem Theatre.
Conrad Orton left Monday for Yosemite where he is employed by J.C. Boysen, the photographer.
“The American people are never satisfied. They have been flying high for many years but now they want to get up in the atmosphere in an airship!”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.