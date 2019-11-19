20 Years Ago
Lemoore Naval Air Station’s first F/A-18E/F Super Hornets were set to arrive yesterday, Nov. 17, at their new home in Hangar 5. The training squadron, Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 122, was re-established in January, and is slowly building to the full strength necessary to instruct pilots and maintenance personnel in the new aircraft. Ultimately, 34 of the 92 Super Hornets to be stationed at Lemoore NAS will be assigned to VFA 122.
Lemoore High School senior wrestler Marcio Bothelo signed a letter of intent with Fresno State University on Tuesday. His family and several friends along with his coach, Kent Olson were on hand to witness Bothelo signing the stack of letters in the district office room. Bothelo is ranked second in the state, and has beaten the first ranked wrestler at regional competition. He is also ranked fifth nationally after taking third in the Junior National Finals Competition last summer. Bothelo plans to pursue a career in teaching.
30 Years Ago
The two-week-old field workers strike ended Monday, Nov. 13, after a weekend negotiating session that hammered out a settlement between Teamster Local 890 and Bud of California Inc. The union vote was overwhelmingly in favor of the latest contract proposal. Farmers in the Salinas, Santa Maria, Oxnard, Huron, Blyth, Calexico, and Yuma communities welcomed the settlement since the crops were on the verge of spoiling. No violence was reported in the Huron area. The Bud cooling plant on 19th Street in Huron hired several extra security guards as a precautionary measure, although no problems were reported.
35 Years Ago
A Department of Defense (DOD) Inspector General’s audit has upheld the claims of Lemoore resident Steward “Zeke” Storms that the Navy failed to conduct full cost studies on aircraft simulator maintenance before contracting the service out to private firms.
Free! Cabbage Patch Doll by Coleco with purchase of $799.00 or more. 10 days only or when we run out of dolls, whichever comes first. We have 24 dolls only. Just Furniture of Hanford
40 Years Ago
The Lemoore Junior Soccer Eagles are Lori Sieger, Josh Parker, Mark McKay, Steve Cunningham, Mike O’Malley, Ricky Rhodes, Scott, Eitel, Stacy Black, Grant Jardine, Robert Cozzi, Chris Schalde, Rich Beldsoe, Kevin Fraley, and Bill Black. They are coached by Jack O’Malley and Bill Siegal.
Tiger of the Year candidates included Cameron Brooks, Chuck Sterrett, Robert DeRaad, Jim Hammond, Paul Hallen, and Jeff Lutz.
65 Years Ago
The first rains of the current season in appreciable amounts have fallen during the past week with the City Hall gauge recording .30 Nov. 11 and .52 Nov. 16. Subsequent fog has also carried a good deal of moisture although it is not recorded.
Mrs. J.E. Yenger observed her daughter Joan’s birthday with a dinner party. Guests were Carol Newton, Kathleen Newton, Peggy Newton, Sharron Davis, Joan Silva, Kathy Fabry, and Karen Yenger.
100 Years Ago
Last evening about 4 p.m. Mrs. Ed Kurtz ran down the little son of L. Marks of the Island. Mrs. Kurtz was driving her Liberty roadster down the street when the little boy started across. Upon seeing the machine he became frightened not seeming to know which way to turn consequently before Mrs. Kurtz could stop her car she hit the little boy passing over him. The boy was not seriously hurt as the wheels of the car did not touch him. A cut over the eye and a few minor bruises being the extent. The mother of the son admits the boy was wholly at fault and absolves Mrs. Kurtz of all blame.
The landing field at the Presidio will be known as Crissy field, in memory of Major D.H. Crissy, who was killed at Salt Lake City during the recent transcontinental airplane race, according to word received from Washington this week.
A stuffed specimen of the gyrfalcon, one of the rarest birds in the world, has been
brought to San Francisco from Alaska, by the revenue cutter Unalga, and will be presented to the Academy of Sciences at Golden Gate Park.
On a recent canvass of Lemoore by local dairymen it was reported that every merchant, with the lone exception of one, agreed not to place Oleomargarine upon sale in their respective places of business. This is a commendable action upon the part of the merchants as it tends toward the boosting of creamery products of which Lemoore is a recognized center.
