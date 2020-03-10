Looking Back in Lemoore

20 Years Ago
Island District residents, members of the Laguna Irrigation District Board and one pickup truck became heated during what organizer Tony Oliveira, Kings County Supervisor, called a “process in democracy” held in the Island School cafeteria last Wednesday evening. While the residents and board members exchanged heated words, the pickup burst into flames in the parking lot. At question: the move by Laguna Irrigation District (LID) to condemn PG&E transmission facilities and form its own energy distribution system.
25 Years Ago
The city may end up selling the Lemoore Municipal Golf Course and adjacent property if the operation cannot be made to pencil out. Members of the Lemoore City Council met Tuesday to discuss financial shortcomings at the local golf course. In a nutshell, it appears the city needs to take a bite out of the debt associated with the golf course—some $4.35 million as of this June 30—extend and lower the payments, or unload the property.
Bright skies and warm weather greeted dozens of visitors to Liberty Middle School Tuesday for the school’s first Career Day. Kopi Sotiropulos, the weatherman for KMPH Fox 26 in Fresno, was the star of the day. Students spent the morning hours in their respective classrooms as adults representing a wide range of careers came and went, giving brief presentations on their respective jobs and answering the students questions. Career Day presenters included the likes of LHS varsity girls basketball coach Karen Wood, Wells Fargo Bank Manager John Gonzales, Russell Deming of Master Graphics, Jim Harrigan of Animal House, veterinarian Dr. Bryan Proctor, Dr. Jesse Liscomb, and Leonard Dias of Hanford Auto Sales.
35 Years Ago
Lemoore’s first major motel complex, the 65-room Vineyard Motel, will open its doors Sunday night, March 10, to the public. Located along the south side of East D Street adjacent to the Lemoore Canal, the facility is owned by Art and Nelson Majors of Lemoore and Don Wilcox of Lancaster.
City Hall received a bit of good news Monday, written notification from the California Parks and Recreation Department reporting the city and Lemoore High School have been awarded $85,000 to purchase a new lighting system for the varsity baseball field. The $85,000—made available from Proposition 18, the 1984 park grant act—allows the high school to move the present varsity field lights to either one of two LHS softball fields opening the way for recreational night softball in Lemoore.
70 Years Ago
Lemoore Grammar School District is today asking for bids for the leveling of some five acres recently acquired by the Lemoore Elementary School District. The newly acquired acreage is situated west of the Washington School. It was purchased from John Avila. Leveling of the land will proceed at an early date. It is anticipated that the new acreage will be utilized in a proposed school expansion program, following a recent survey of the number of pre-school children in the district.
100 Years Ago
Nelson Leoni has purchased the interest held by George Bohlken in the McKay Drug Store and will continue the business under the old name.
Mrs. E. Trimble has just purchased a new Edison from Clifford’s.
110 Years Ago
The estimated cost of a senatorial campaign which has been given out by Senator Flint is about the biggest political scare intended for those who may have the senatorial bee in their bonnet, that we have ever seen in print. Whenever a man is compelled to spend a fortune in order to represent the people in the United States Senate, it is time for the people to call a halt. The estimate gives $60,000 for the term of six years as a reasonable amount for actual expenses. This is enough to shake a Missourian out of a persimmon tree. The temperance people should congregate their forces at Washington and wage war on the excessive practice of our senators wining and dining. Ten thousand a year for actual expenses? What a political rot.
Limburger cheese laid away in cupboards and refrigerators will drive ants away. No doubt of it. It will drive away a hog out of a tanyard; it will drive away a spike in a brick; it will drive a tramp away from a meal of victuals; it will drive away a herd of cattle over a precipice; it will drive a man to insanity who stays five minutes within ten feet of its unsavory presence. And yet some men will set up and eat the stuff and profess to like it.