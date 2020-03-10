Looking Back in Lemoore

The estimated cost of a senatorial campaign which has been given out by Senator Flint is about the biggest political scare intended for those who may have the senatorial bee in their bonnet, that we have ever seen in print. Whenever a man is compelled to spend a fortune in order to represent the people in the United States Senate, it is time for the people to call a halt. The estimate gives $60,000 for the term of six years as a reasonable amount for actual expenses. This is enough to shake a Missourian out of a persimmon tree. The temperance people should congregate their forces at Washington and wage war on the excessive practice of our senators wining and dining. Ten thousand a year for actual expenses? What a political rot.