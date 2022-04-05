20 Years Ago
The cliché “fits like a glove” is hoary and shop worn, but when you put it to use describing the newest tenant, AGUSA, in the Lemoore Industrial Park, it’s as new as April. That’s when the pre-production of dried tomato products will start to flow into the market place. AGUSA’s parent company Argaz, is headquartered in Spain, and has a Moroccan plant similar to the new Lemoore digs. We were interested in the ecological prospects of the AGUSA plant in that it uses gas and pumps out steam into the Valley’s air.
The Lemoore Cemetery District Grangeville Cemetery is preparing for the annual Veterans’ Avenue of Flags to be presented during Memorial Day Services in the Armona cemetery Monday, May 27 at 10 a.m. Each year Marine Corps League Detachment 455 presents the event in honor of America’s veterans. Veterans’ survivors need to get their flags to the detachment as soon as possible so poles can be ordered and prepared for the services. For those survivors without a casket flag, or who do not wish to use the casket flag on the avenue, a United States flag may be purchased at the detachment’s cost. During the ceremonies, representatives raise all newly mounted flags into the cement holders while the veteran’s name and military information is read to the audience at the cemetery. Flags from previous years will already have been raised prior to the ceremony inception.
25 Years Ago
Weeks of mostly dry late winter and early spring weather have greatly reduced the Kings River’s snowpack water content but water delivery season prospects remain very good.
For the third consecutive year a number of Lemoore area churches are banding together to bring the Good News to a park-based festival. Planning for the third Annual Celebration of Christian Friendship Week of Lemoore is now underway, and those sponsoring the effort are eager to make this year’s event even better than before.
30 Years Ago
The long-awaited day has arrived. Lemoore Municipal Golf Course is finally an 18-hole, championship course. Club pro Rich Rhoads and greenskeeper Dick McAllister pronounced the new nine holes ready for play on Wednesday. A special “invitation only” tournament Saturday will mark the opening of the expanded layout. Under construction for slightly more than one year, the expansion gives Lemoore the only city-owned public golf course in the Central Valley.
Sprouse, a member of the Lemoore business community since 1933, is closing its facility in the Pioneer Shopping Center. The Lemoore store is one of four announced closures by Sprouse’s parent organization, Sprouse-Reitz Stores Inc. of Portland, Ore., in a reorganization plan. Other Sprouse stores in the Lemoore area ticketed for closure includes outlets in Hanford, Lindsay, and Exeter.
55 Years Ago
HIPPIES FAIL TO SHOW UP IN LEMOORE…..Now it can be told that Lemoore and environs were braced for an invasion of the Hippies last weekend on the strength of a usually reliable news source from Haight-Ashbury. As far as known, not one put in an appearance.
90 Years Ago
The new Ford V-8 car will be shown locally for the first time Monday. Announcement to this effect was made today by Burke and Stevens, local Ford dealers.
100 Years Ago
The passenger train from Coalinga was an hour late last Friday evening, due to an accident which occurred several miles west of Lemoore. The rear trucks of the rear car became detached from the car, and the rear end of the car fell to the tracks and was dragged along for several feet before the train could be stopped. The cause of the accident was said to be the spreading of the tracks which allowed the trucks to settle down and became fast between the tracks. The ailing car was left where the accident occurred until the following morning. No one was hurt as the car had but one or two occupants near the front of the car.
Do you know WHEN Easter comes each year? Well we’ll tell you—Easter ALWAYS COMES the FIRST SUNDAY AFTER the FULL MOON following the VERNAL EQUINOX.
120 Years Ago
The Journal reports that Supervisor Chittenden soon expects to begin oiling the bicycle paths along the county roads in his district. No doubt bicycle pushers will then become too “stuck up” to recognize their best friends.