Joe D'Agostino has stressed local recruiting since taking over as College of the Sequoias' head football coach.
Several of those local recruits played crucial roles in the Giants' dramatic 30-24 season-opening overtime victory over Feather River on Sept. 7 at Giant Chevrolet and Cadillac Mineral King Bowl.
D’Agostino, in his second season as COS’ head coach, received key performances from:
- Dinuba's Gus Villareal, who passed for 374 yards and three touchdowns.
- Tulare's Bryson Allen and Selma's Sergio Pena, who combined for 10 receptions for 232 yards and two touchdowns.
- Springville's Judah Ruckman, who had team-leading totals of 11 1/2 tackles and two sacks.
- Fresno's Noah Beuker, who had 9 1/2 tackles.
- Tulare Western's Anthony Cervantes, who had 5 1/2 tackles and a key pass breakup.
- Fresno's Bobby Peele, who had a 46-yard interception return.
- Lemoore's Noah Wright, who had three tackles, including one for a loss.
- Hanford's Jupri Hughes, who forced a fumble.
And it was three consecutive plays made by Tulare County-products Ruckman and Cervantes that allowed COS to escape with the victory.
Clinging to a six-point lead during Feather River's first possession in overtime, Ruckman, along with Marcos Moran, brought Golden Eagles running back Josh Malnoske down for a 2-yard loss on second-and-goal from the COS 8-yard line.
Ruckman then sacked Feather River quarterback Jalen Dummett for a 1-yard loss on third down.
Cervantes brought the game to an end when he batted away a pass intended for Jimmy Allen in the back corner of the end zone.
COS rallied from an eight-point deficit in the final 7 minutes to force overtime.
After the Golden Eagles went ahead 24-16 on Dummett's 2-yard touchdown run with 7:01 left, the Giants responded with an eight-play, 75-yard drive capped by a 20-yard touchdown pass from Villareal to Marc Jean-Louis with 3:41 to play in regulation. COS tied the score on a two-point conversion pass from Villareal to Allen.
Peele intercepted a pass launched from the COS 48-yard line on the final play of regulation to force overtime.
The Giants went ahead during their first possession of overtime on a 3-yard touchdown run by Davonte Green, but left the door open for Feather River to win with a touchdown and successful conversion after their point-after kick was blocked by Jeno Bins.
COS fell behind 10-0 following a 35-yard field goal by Chysen Lagunes-Rapo in the first quarter and a 1-yard scoring run by Dummett in the second.
But the Giants rallied to tie it 10-10 by halftime as Dominic Hernandez (Tulare Western) converted a 25-yard field goal, and Villareal connected with Allen on an 88-yard touchdown pass.
Feather River went ahead 17-10 in the third quarter on a 32-yard scoring run by Dummett, who finished with 126 yards on 19 carries.
COS closed to 17-16 early in the fourth quarter on a 21-yard touchdown pass from Villareal to Pena, and a failed extra point kick.
Villareal, returning to the Giants' lineup after redshirting last season, completed 24 of 38 passes, connecting with 10 different receivers. Villareal also rushed for a team co-leading 63 yards on 19 attempts. Green rushed for 63 yards on 14 carries.
The Giants return to action Sept. 14 at Chabot. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Chabot opened with a 26-3 loss at Shasta.
COS' next home game is set for Sept. 28 against Santa Rosa. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
