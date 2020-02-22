Locals compete at Masters wrestling tournament

Lemoore High’s Wayne Joint and Will Kloster each advanced to the semifinals of the Central Section Masters tournament held Feb. 21 at Hoover High School in Fresno.

Joint is the No. 3 seed in the 128-pound weight class, while Kloster is the No. 2 seed in the 162-pound weight class.

Kloster defeated Central High’s Anthony Stimson 14-1 to open his Master’s tournament. He then defeated Christian Raucho of Washington Union by pin fall in 4 minutes, 50 seconds. Kloster will face Wyatt Merkord from Clovis High in the semifinals.

Joint opened the tournament with a 20-4 technical fall victory over Dominic Welsh from Porterville High. He then defeated Johnny Appleton from Frontier 8-0. Joint will face Wyatt Bedrosian from Coalinga in the semifinals.

Lemoore also had Arturo Valdez and Isaiah Jose Morales advance to the second round, before each were defeated.

Hanford High’s Jimmy Reyes advanced to the semifinals in the 108-pound division. He upset the No. 8 seed Tristan Lorraine from Frontier 2-1 in the opening round. He then defeated No. 9 seed Nathan Come from Arroyo Grande High School 9-6 in the Round of 16.

The semifinals and finals will take place at Hoover High School today. Full results will be published in Feb. 25 edition of The Hanford Sentinel.