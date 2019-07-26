Daniel Vincent Belezzuoli, Mary-Catherine Z. Paden, Rebecca Susan Mitchell, Jason Daniel Garza, Regine Ashley Soriano Abad, Karina Martin-Romo, Kristen Guerrero Chavana, Vivian Lorriane Cabrera, Alyssa May Ravelo, Joseph Allen Britton, and Abrina Erin Salas, all of Hanford, were among 705 graduates at the university’s spring commencement, which took place in the Selland Arena at the Fresno Convention and Entertainment Center, near the corner of M and Ventura streets in downtown Fresno.
Belezzuola received a M.B.A. in Business Administration. Paden received a M.B.A. in Business Administration. Mitchell received a B.A. in Early Childhood Development. Garza received a M.A. in Leadership and Organizational Studies. Abad received a B.A. in Music: Music Education Emphasis. Martin-Romo received a M.A. in School Counseling. Chavana received a M.A. in School Counseling. Cabrera received a M.A. in School Psychology. Ravelo received a B.A. in Social Work. Britton received a M.A. in Sport Administration. Salas received a M.A. in Sport Administration. Abad graduated Cum Laude (with honors).
The ceremony honored 3336 graduates from the bachelor’s degree completion program, 175 from the traditional bachelor’s degree program and 168 master’s candidates and 26 from Fresno Pacific Biblical Seminary).
