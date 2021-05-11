SELMA — The Selma High Bears girls basketball team are 2-2 on the season after a 49-43 loss to Sanger High on May 4. They then defeated Liberty-Madera Ranchos on May 8. In the game against Sanger, Audrey Gonzalez and Yesenia Sanchez each led the way for the Bears with 13 points.
Selma trailed 16-12 after one quarter of play and 32-18 at halftime. The Bears rallied in the third quarter to cut the Sanger lead to 36-32 heading into the fourth quarter.
The Bears returned to the court on May 11 against Lindsay High School. No score was available at press time.
Softball
The Kingsburg softball team improved to 14-6 overall following a 6-4 victory over Exeter High School on May 7 in Kingsburg.
The Vikings took a 5-0 lead heading into the sixth inning and held off a late Monarchs rally to secure the win. Blaire Wilson led the way for Kingsburg with three RBIs, while Marissa Gonzalez and Lexi Paxton each had one.
Asia Allen earned the win on the mound pitching a complete game and striking out six batters. The Vikings played Selma High School on May 11. No score was available at press time. Kingsburg returns to the field on Friday, May 14 at Immanuel High School. They then will host Hanford West High School on Tuesday, May 18.
