Local Jazz Legend Gregory Porter Honored at State Capitol

SACRAMENTO – Assemblymember Rudy Salas (D-Bakersfield) was joined by leaders from the Central Valley and the Legislative Latino and Black Caucuses, on Feb. 6th, to recognize one of California’s most distinguished vocalists and jazz artists, Gregory Porter from Bakersfield. Mr. Porter was honored with an official resolution, which recognized his remarkable talents, as well as his support of charitable activities throughout the state.

“It is a privilege to recognize a local legend like Gregory Porter for his amazing work,” said Assemblymember Salas. “Not only has Mr. Porter made a positive impression on millions of fans, but he has participated in charitable performances throughout the state which have helped improve our communities. I would like to thank Mr. Porter for his contributions to California and for serving as an inspiration for those in our community.”

Growing up in Bakersfield, Gregory Porter was raised by a mother who was a minister. Mr. Porter was inspired by Nat King Cole while listening to his mother’s record collection. Through these experiences, Mr. Porter was able to learn how to sing and imitate some of the early jazz legends.

Gregory Porter rose to fame in 2010 with his unique brand of jazz, soul, and gospel. Mr. Porter when on to win two Grammy awards and has been nominated six times.