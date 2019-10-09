Local graduates from basic training

U.S. Air Force Airman Damien I. Valenzuela graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. He is a 2019 graduate of Hanford West High School.

U.S. Air Force Airman Damien I. Valenzuela graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Valenzuela is the son of David Valenzuela of Hanford, California.

He is a 2019 graduate of Hanford West High School, Hanford.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments