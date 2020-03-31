Local Boys & Girls Clubs Practice College Preparedness by Visiting UC Santa Barbara

In order to visit UCSB, members in 6th-8th grade from Burton Middle School and Summit Charter Interim Academy were prompted to submit a write-up explaining why they would like to visit the University. Site Directors then chose 21 members based on their responses. Those members were then required to research five facts about the university and prepare five questions that they were to ask while on the trip.

While touring UCSB, members were challenged to complete a scavenger hunt with their groups, which encouraged members to engage with the campus and participate in educational activities. The group explored the majority of the campus during their visit. Members were particularly intrigued by Manzanita Village, UCSB’s newest residence Hall, as they had a lot of questions about dorms, roommates, and the cost of room & board. After their tour, members wrote reflections regarding their trip and edited a video capturing their UCSB experience.

In a video interview, SCIA member Jose Diaz said, “I think that this trip to UCSB will benefit me in the future because it gives me a better image of what it will be like if I go to a university and prepare me for it. Also, I have learned more about what is out there career-wise.”