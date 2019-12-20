Visalia – The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sequoias received a $15,000 grant provided by the Taco Bell Foundation to support more than 3,200 youth in the Tulare County community. The funding will go towards Project Learn—a comprehensive, evidence-based academic success program that helps kids see the practical applications of the things they learn in school—and other programs that empower Tulare County’s students to graduate high school and achieve their dreams.
“We are thrilled to play a part in the Taco Bell Foundation’s investment in America’s youth,” said Galen Quenzer, Executive Director of Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sequoias. “When you come across another organization committed to championing education and empowering this nation’s next generation of leaders, you know there’s a special energy there. This mission we’re sharing is one with an enormous upside for our young people, our communities, and our country at large.”
Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sequoias is one of more than 350 youth-serving organizations that will receive a portion of the nearly $6 million in grants being presented by the Taco Bell Foundation’s philanthropic arm this year. The awarded grants are an example of the Taco Bell Foundation’s goal to empower young people to channel their passions and go on to achieve their dreams.
“Young people have always been the heart and soul of our brand,” said Frank Tucker, Chief People Officer at Taco Bell and President of the Taco Bell Foundation. “Expanding our impact in this community is one of the best ways we can support the passions of young people and create opportunities that help them unlock and reach their potential.”
