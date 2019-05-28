LMCHS student recipient of scholarship

The 2019 Audrey Liebold Memorial Scholarship was presented to Isabella O'Brien, of Lemoore Middle College High School, at West Hills College where the Lemoore Middle College High School awards breakfast was held May 17th. The presenter is Vicki Beeman, a Kings Players board member. 

The 2019 Audrey Liebold Memorial Scholarship was presented to Isabella O'Brien, of Lemoore Middle College High School, seen here receiving the check from Debra Garske, Scholarship Chair, on the opening night of the current production of Over the River and Through the Woods.

