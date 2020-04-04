Living on Purpose: God is in total control

Hebrews 11:6 says, “But without faith it is impossible to please him: for he that comes to God must believe that he is, and that he is a rewarder of them that diligently seek him.” It takes determination and perseverance to embrace the spiritual reality that doubt is the opposite of faith.

Remember when Christ was asleep in the ship and the disciples were afraid they were going to sink in the raging storm? Jesus simply spoke to the situation and calmed the wind and the waves and He is still reminding us there is peace and rest in the secret place of the Most High.

This is a difficult time and we are heartbroken for many families as we continue to pray for peace, comfort, and healing. There are so many voices speculating about this but we should be careful with our opinions. We do not really know why this has come upon the world or what will be next however, there are some things that we do know! We know that God is never surprised, shocked or worried.