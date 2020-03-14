Living on Purpose: Does the Bible really say that?

In this light we can say that any type of worldly desire that possesses our attention and consumes our thoughts can be harmful to our soul. Our ultimate love and highest priority should be reserved for God. This reminds me of another familiar saying, “God works in mysterious ways” which is true, but again is not a Bible verse. It comes from a hymn that was written in 1773 by William Cowper called, “God moves in a mysterious way.”

The next one is called, “The seven deadly sins” and we can agree that sin is deadly, but this particular list is not found in the Bible. The list of these seven deadly sins are, wrath, greed, sloth, pride, lust, envy, and gluttony and according to historians originates with a fourth century monk. The list was popularized by Dante in his Divine Comedy in the fourteenth century. However, there is a group of seven sins that God hates and is mentioned in Proverbs chapter 6 and verses 16-19. “There are six things that the Lord hates, seven that are an abomination to him: a proud look, a lying tongue, and hands that shed innocent blood, a heart that devises wicked plans, feet that make haste to run to evil, a false witness who speaks lies, and one who sows discord among brethren.”

I must admit, this last one was embarrassing for me as a minister. For years, I always thought there was a scripture which said, “The Lion will lie down with the lamb.” I know it seems strange, and it’s close, but the passage does not exactly say that. Maybe we saw an image of this or we listened to Elvis sing, “Peace in the Valley” and the seed was planted in our mind, but whatever the case, the correct quote is found in Isaiah chapter 11 and verse 6, “Then the wolf shall be a guest of the lamb, and the leopard shall lie down with the kid; The calf and the young lion shall browse together, with a little child to guide them.” These along with other familiar sayings like, “To thine own self be true”, “This too shall pass” and “Charity begins at home” are not particularly bad advice, but are also not found in the Bible along with Adam and Eve eating an apple. Isaiah 40:8 reminds us, “The grass withers and the flowers fall, but the word of our God endures forever.”

