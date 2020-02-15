Living on purpose: Can God do the impossible?

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

I will gladly be the spoiler and announce that God’s promise to Sarah about her having a son named Issac did come true and as the Patriarch of the Jewish nation, he was the father of Jacob and the grandfather of the 12 tribes of Israel. The dialogue is truly fascinating and I encourage you to read the entire story when you have a chance.

As we continue meditating about the authority and ability of God, we are presented with some very serious thoughts about our spiritual views. Do we believe that God can do anything? Do we believe He desires to help us and to give us the miracles we desperately need? Speaking of believing, we understand that faith is a component of receiving, but can faith developed to a level where we accept and embrace the fact that nothing is impossible with God? Is there something going on in your life today that seems hopeless? Many individuals today are facing very challenging situations and some are reaching deep within their heart and soul to find the strength to believe. Well, this is a lot to consider, but personally, I’m convinced that God created everything in the universe and certainly would have no problem creating anything we might need.