California has a critical housing shortage: The median home price broke $800,000 in 2021, and some experts say California needs about 3 million new homes for the growing population.

But for decades, strict zoning laws have allowed developers to build mostly single-family homes. With these two new laws, housing construction is going to look different.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

