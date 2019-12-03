HANFORD – Light Up A Life is a wonderful way to celebrate, remember and honor loved ones who have passed. Community members and their families are welcome to celebrate those lives at Adventist Health’s annual Light Up A Life fundraising event.
What: Light Up A Life Tree Lighting Ceremony
When: Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 at 6 p.m.
Where: Adventist Health Hanford Courtyard Patio (tent will be provided, if it should rain)
Who: The event benefits the Adventist Health Hospice Patient Assistance Fund, which supports hospice patients and their families with expenses not covered by insurance.
The event will include:
• Hot refreshments and cookies
• Music tributes
• Shared memories
Those wanting to donate, may do so by purchasing:
$250 Hospice Angel Sponsorship – program recognition and memorial angel ornament
$35 or more – memorial angel ornament
To include a loved one’s name(s) in the tribute booklet, please make your gift by Friday, Dec. 6.
For more information, please contact the Central Valley Health Foundation at 559-537-0760.
