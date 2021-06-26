More than 50 years after her father was killed in action, Kathy Foley is redoing the dream home he bought in Hanford but never got to live in.

At the height of the Vietnam War, Foley’s father, Michael Estocin, was an A4 pilot based out of the Lemoore Naval Air Station. Fifteen minutes after leaving for work one day, Estocin returned home to tell his wife he’d found his dream home.

They bought the house, but he was shipped out to Vietnam before they could move in. On April 26, 1967, Estocin disappeared during a mission, Foley said. For a period it was believed he was a prisoner of war, but he wasn’t among those released at the end of the war and has never been found.

After an anniversary trip, Foley and her husband decided to come back to Hanford to see the house. When Foley knocked on the door she discovered the home was occupied by the original owner who bought the house back after Estocin’s death. Though, in an odd twist of fate, the owner was looking to sell the home.

Foley and her husband decided to buy the house and redo it, partly as an homage to her dad.

“I was 7, going to be 8; My mom was 29 with three little girls,” she said. “You ask your family what he was like but you never really get a feel for who the person is, that’s why doing this house is so important to me.”

Along with redoing the house, Foley’s mom pulled out photos of the family in the home and the letters Estocin wrote her during the war.

Foley said all these elements pulled together inspired her and her husband, who works in the movie industry, to create a documentary about her father, using the home renovation as the narrative structure.

“It’s also interesting to be in my 60s, to have lived my whole life wondering about my dad, and finally have those letters to give me a picture of who he was,” she said. “But things come into your life when you’re ready for them.”

While she has very few memories of the house itself, Foley said she has distinct memories of the mid-century modern architecture in the home and, as an artist, is bringing it back to life. As she engages with the artistic elements of the project, she said she’s getting to know why her dad loved the house.

Foley is also going to make the house a tribute to Estocin. She’s looking to add the home to a list of accolades, including a posthumous Medal of Honor and a frigate named in his honor. She’s also considering making the home an Airbnb designed to serve families of service members at NAS Lemoore.

She’s hoping the house can serve families visiting people on-base, or those looking to stay in town for an extended period, as well as a place to honor her dad’s former squadron.

“If a family is coming to town to visit other family or loved ones at the base and you have a family, there's not really anything, they’re staying at the local hotels,” she said. “We thought it would be great so we could use it and then other people could also enjoy it.”

For Foley herself, redoing the house and shooting the film has been a journey. Not only has it been opportunity for her to get to know her father and honor his memory, but part of the journey has also taken her and her mother, Quay, to Vietnam to formally say goodbye to Estocian. They were able to make the trip before the COVID pandemic hit.

Foley said that, as an artist, redoing a whole house has affirmed that she can pull together a full vision successfully. She’s been learning about modern architecture and decor for years, and the house has been a way for her to apply that knowledge.

But most importantly, redoing the house has allowed her to marry her growing internal relationship with her dad and her ability to physically express herself through art. Foley said bringing the emotional and physical together has allowed her to create a sense of closure.

In opening the house to others, she said she wants to offer the same honor and appreciation the home will stand for her father to other service members and their families.

Foley said her father was honored for his sacrifice, but other service members and their families make serious sacrifices and often aren’t recognized. With multiple rooms, a barbeque and a pool, as well as an aviation theme, the home will hopefully serve as a happy space for those at the base.

“In life when something big like that happens, you either let it take over and cloud the way you perceive your whole life, or you take that and you try and keep going forward to create something better,” she said. “Doing this house is giving me a chance to feel close to him, and I hope I’m making him proud.”