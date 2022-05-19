25 Years Ago
Is there a full-service West Hills College campus in Lemoore’s immediate future? The answer lies in large part in the outcome of the public review process for the massive College Park at West Hills project proposed to the west of town. For years, there has been talk concerning the future of WHC in Kings County and particularly in the greater Lemoore area with its satellite site at Cinnamon Drive and 19th Avenue and its course offerings at Lemoore Naval Air Station. Enrollment at the various WHC sites in Kings County has grown steadily in recent years, to the point where the college district has decided that a full-fledged Lemoore campus is needed to meet its objectives for furthering higher education in the area.
30 Years Ago
“Remember a veteran, buy a poppy.” That is the 1992 theme of American Legion Post 100 and its auxiliary which will be selling poppies today throughout Lemoore. All proceeds from the annual sale of poppies go to help veterans at the Fresno Veteran’s Hospital.
Funeral services for the Rev. James C. O’Doherty, age 89, of Lemoore will be held at noon today at St. Peter’s Catholic Church of Lemoore – where he served as pastor for 34 years – with Bishop John Steinbock of Fresno and Cardinal Roger Mahony of Los Angeles officiating.
If you are the parents of a teenager, you should know this. Teens are at a greater risk of dying in a motor vehicle crash than from any other cause. You can lower the odds, but consider the facts: Forty percent of all 16- to 19-year-old deaths occur in motor crashes – the number one killer of young Americans. Every two to three weeks, the equivalent of an entire senior class at a typical high school is killed in motor vehicle accidents – more than 6,000 teenagers last year alone.
Strike Fighter Squadron VFA – 137 presently stationed at Cecil Field Naval Air Station near Jacksonville, Fla., has been reassigned to the Pacific Fleet and is headed for Lemoore Naval Air Station.
80 Years Ago
During the week of May 24-31, a million Victory Minute Men will ring the doorbells of all America, to ask that every person with income lend his government 10 per cent of it, through regular purchase of war bonds and stamps.
Eighty hospitalized soldiers were made happier on Mother’s Day when, during the afternoon hours, they were presented with surprise refreshments of homemade angel food cake and ice cream, The cakes were baked by Mrs. R.A. Coulter, wife of M/Sgt. Coulter of Lemoore Airbase, and Mrs. W.C. Truckell, wife of Mayor Truckell of this city. Jud Bowden, of the Surperior Dairy, furnished the ice cream, two and a half gallons of it. “Gee, you ladies make cake just like my Mom’s back in Indiana,” was one response of the many heard to reward the donors of the Mother’s Day party.
90 Years Ago
Judge John G. Covert, one of the real pioneers of the county, was selected this week to lead the parade of the Hanford Homecoming celebration to be held on May 13. Judge Covert, who was born in Stanislaus county, saw the great central valley of California
change from a cattle and wheat country into an intensive fruit and farming country. He came to this county in 1874, and resided in the Cross Creek district. While he was practically raised in the saddle, the judge has grown unused to the strenuous life, and looks forward with some trepidation to his duties as parade marshal. He says, however, that he enjoyed the free, outdoor life of the 70’s better than the more complicated existence of the present time.
Chosen to lead the activities of the student body at Lemoore High School in the coming year was Arthur DeRaad, son of Mr. and Mrs. C.G. DeRaad of this city, when the annual election of officers was held on the LUHS campus last week. Jack Patten, son of Mr. and Mrs. T.W. Patten will serve as vice-president of the students, while Betty Eastburn is secretary and Treasure is Eugene McCrummen.
When washing the car while the engine is hot, care should be taken not to splash cold water on the spark plugs, advises the Free Emergency Road Service of the California State Automobile association. The water may cause the porcelain to crack, resulting in loss of power and missing.
95 Years Ago
Lemoore is at last to have its own ice manufacturing plant. A local company has been formed with Cecil Friend as manager.