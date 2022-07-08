Hello! Hola! Move your body to the beat of your own drum!
This is exactly why dance is fun — because you can dance any which way your body desires. Dancing is a positive and healthy way to get moving and stay active and fit. At P.A.T.Y.’Studio, our dancers experience one whole hour of fun, positivity and encouragement.
We start with an inspirational message to influence dancers with a positive mindful take way. A 15-minute stretching sequence that allows your body to properly engage muscles before adding high intensity moves. A proper warm up in any physical activity is always vital. But, as always, our goal is to offer nothing but fun and positive energy.
So, our instructors offer a unique and fun way to warm-up with songs that are positive in message and songs that any dancer can sing along to. Now, let more learning arise with the across-the-floor section of dance class.
Various dance combinations are taught and dancers learn in a way they can use the entire floor space. Being able to move freely and spaciously is what makes dance so much fun.
When your body can move in it’s full range of motion it allows for the entire being to be in tuned; mind, body and soul.
Finally, the best of part of the entire dance class — when all the combinations, steps, and formations are put together; we have an actual dance routine. We plan a choreographic dance that is rehearsed to be performed at the end of the season dance recital.
Now, whether you choose to take dance class with us or simply dance socially or dance to self-express, moving your body makes the soul happy.