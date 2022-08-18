Sunny head shot (1).jpg

Sunny Frazier

“Bubble, bubble toil and trouble; fire burn and cauldron bubble.”

This is the chant of the three witches in Shakespeare’s "MacBeth." But maybe they weren’t actually witches. Maybe they were just practicing herbal medicine.

Evidence of natural medicines has been found as far back as 60,000 years ago. When society moved on to man-made medicines, women still used the healing properties of plants. While men experimented with alchemy, women became apothecaries and often dubbed witches.

Sunny Frazier is a long-time resident of Lemoore. She has written for newspapers, military and law enforcement publications. She is also a Navy Vet. To contribute a comment, contact her at Sunny69@comcast.net

