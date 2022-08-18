“Bubble, bubble toil and trouble; fire burn and cauldron bubble.”
This is the chant of the three witches in Shakespeare’s "MacBeth." But maybe they weren’t actually witches. Maybe they were just practicing herbal medicine.
Evidence of natural medicines has been found as far back as 60,000 years ago. When society moved on to man-made medicines, women still used the healing properties of plants. While men experimented with alchemy, women became apothecaries and often dubbed witches.
I just finished a book called "The Lost Apothecary" by Sarah Penner. When a woman inherits her mother’s apothecary shop (the Rite Aid of its day) she promises never to use her poisons to kill a women. Men have no idea her secret shop exists but women know where to find it. Not only is it a fascinating book but the author includes recipes. Want to shorten the life of an elderly gentleman? Find Graveyard Yew, grind up the seeds and use as a suppository. Devil’s Snare is ideal for killing lawyers. It’s nastier than Nightshade. But, if it’s only bugs and boils you want to get rid of, make Blackfriar’s Balm, a concoction of castor oil, almond oil, tea tree oil and a few drops of lavender. Lucrezia Borgia was (allegedly) fond of using Cantarella, also known as Spanish Fly. A little makes you amorous; too much makes you dead. Bubble, bubble.
There are things in your backyard right now that you probably didn’t know were poisonous. Those beautiful daffodils, lilies, wisteria, lantana, chrysanthemums, and azaleas? Pretty and pretty dangerous. The oleander growing by the highway? Read the book White Oleander.Watch your back if you have houseplants such as philodendron and diefenbachia growing. But keep your aloe vera handy in case that cauldron burns you.
Most of the plants I mention are a danger to animals. I had a bad reaction to flea medicine, so now I give my cats Brewer’s yeast. Plant marigolds to keep fleas out of your yard. But do make your cat happy, and maybe a little stoned, with catnip.
In recent years traditional medicine has made a comeback. Maybe we don’t trust the pharmaceutical companies or don’t want to pay their prices. Maybe the ancients knew ways to stay healthy. I drink chamomile tea at night to sleep better. Ginger helps nausea, echinacea shortens colds.
As a mystery writer, I keep "The Poisoner’s Handbook" on my shelf. For reference only, of course!
Interested in horticulture? On Saturday, Aug. 20, The Kings County Library in Hanford has invited Susan Braswell to tell us about "Preparing You Garden For Fall." Class runs from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Sunny Frazier is a long-time resident of Lemoore. She has written for newspapers, military and law enforcement publications. She is also a Navy Vet. To contribute a comment, contact her at Sunny69@comcast.net