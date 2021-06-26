Every place has a name, and every name has a story — including the towns, streets and sites right here in Kings County.

Old articles, historical records and local history experts can point us to the origins of the names Hanford and Lemoore residents see everyday.

Both Hanford and Lemoore were first established as railroad towns, but received their names under different circumstances, said Bill Black, local historian and board member of the Sarah Mooney museum.

Below are the origins of a number of local names and their namesakes.

Kings County

Kings County was named for the Kings River, which runs through Kings Canyon and between Lemoore and Lemoore Naval Air Station, according to the Kings County Historical Society.

Hanford

Before the Southern Pacific Railroad came through and officially established the city of Hanford, the area was a sheep camp, according to Black and a Hanford Sentinel article.

The town was named after James Hanford, who was an auditor for the railroad and was active in promoting and selling town lots in the city.

Lacey

Lots of sites in Hanford share the name Lacey, including the milling company, medical plaza, animal hospital and, of course, Lacey Boulevard — Hanford’s modern thoroughfare.

They’re all named after H.G. Lacey and his family, who purchased the milling company and electric company in 1892. The Lacey family still runs the milling company today.

Among many contributions to the city, H.G. donated a modern-day equivalent of $30,000 to build a road between Hanford and Lemoore. Eleven years later it was named in his honor, according to a pictorial history book about Lacey Milling Company.

Other streets

Porter Street was named after W.S. Porter who was a fruit grower and former South American coffee plantation owner. He owned the northwest portion of Hanford.

Irwin Street is named after a former county surveyor, E.P. Irwin.

David Douty Colton was an executive of the Southern Pacific and inspired Douty Street’s name.

Redington was named after a San Francisco druggist who owned property interested in Hanford.

Bush Street is named after E.E. Bush, who brought a gas and power company to Hanford in 1903 until 1929 when natural gas was brought in.

Other

Coe Park gets its name from Charles H. Coe, a real estate developer who also served as mayor of Hanford and was on the school board of trustees.

Lemoore

Unlike Hanford and most other railroad towns, Lemoore more or less named itself. Several settlers and ranchers already owned land in the area before the railroad arrived, and it had to purchase rights from many of them to lay tracks and form their town.

There are two historical accounts of who developed the name Lemoore.

According to Black in 1874 a man named Benjamin Hamlin opened a drug store and filed for a post office to be established. He filed under the name Lakeville, which was rejected.

He also wrote to his friend Lovern Lee Moore about the development opportunities around water, the railroad and cheap land.

A year later Moore came to the area, purchased 160 acres and began a subdivision. He named the dirt and developed roads in his subdivision, including Lemoore Avenue, Bush St, Skaggs Street, Larish Street and Champion Street.

Hamlin refiled for the post office under the name Lemoore, after Moore.

However, according to a historical pamphlet by the Kings County Historical Society, it was Moore who filed for the post office under the name La Tache, which was rejected and he refiled under the name Lemoore, named after himself.

Black said railroad settlements usually name their own towns, but the cards were stacked against them and they named the town Lemoore.

Streets

A number of streets in Lemoore were named after the original land owners who the railroad had to buy rights from. Armstrong Street, Hill Street, Follett Street and Fox Street were original owners and the streets are near their original land holdings, Black said.

Others

Tachi Palace is named for the Yokut Tribe, called the Tachis, who resided near where Lemoore High School stands today, according to the history pamphlet.