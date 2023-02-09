Coughing is a very common condition that brings a dog to the vet. A cough may seem like a simple issue, but it can have a variety of causes. For this reason, it is important to know the most common causes and how a cough can be prevented. Dog owners should also be aware of a few very serious conditions, which can have serious health consequences, if owners do not thoroughly research the cause of their dog’s cough.

The most common cough that owners of small dogs inquire about, is not really a cough at all. The unusual sound is called a reverse sneeze. During these episodes, owners observe their pets gasping to catch their breath. This has been nicknamed as a reverse sneeze because it sounds similar to a dog inhaling a sneeze. Reverse sneezing is quite common in small dogs and usually does not need treatment, but it is sometimes scary for owners to watch. It is caused by an environmental irritant agitating the throat and soft pallet. During the gasping-like episode, the trachea is narrowed, and it makes it harder for the dog to get air into the lungs. If reverse sneezing becomes a frequent occurrence, see your veterinarian. In some cases, treatment may be needed.

Kennel Cough, a canine infectious respiratory disease, is an infectious bronchitis in dogs. Kennel cough can be caused by numerous organisms which are highly contagious. The good news is that most of them can be prevented by getting an annual Bordetella bronchiseptica vaccine. When a dog has kennel cough owners notice a hacking type cough and they often mistake the sound as the dog choking on something. Similar to how humans can recover from the common cold without a doctor, some mild cases of kennel cough resolve in a few days without medical intervention. However, if your dog is not feeling well, has a decreased appetite, fever, lethargy, or just isn’t acting himself, see your veterinarian right away. The veterinarian will need to evaluate if your pet’s kennel cough has progressed to pneumonia. Lab work and X-rays may be needed and medications such as antibiotics or cough suppressants may be needed. When kennel cough progresses to pneumonia, it can be life threatening.

Dr. Kaitlen Lawton-Betchel grew up in Lemoore. An alumni of West Hills College and Fresno Pacific University, she graduated from Midwestern University in Arizona with her doctorate of veterinary medicine and her business certificate. Dr. Kait currently practices out of Karing for Kreatures Veterinary Hospital, also known as K+K.

The hospital is located at 377 Hill St., Lemoore. To make an appointment, call 559-997-1121.

Her column runs every other Thursday.

