Coughing is a very common condition that brings a dog to the vet. A cough may seem like a simple issue, but it can have a variety of causes. For this reason, it is important to know the most common causes and how a cough can be prevented. Dog owners should also be aware of a few very serious conditions, which can have serious health consequences, if owners do not thoroughly research the cause of their dog’s cough.
The most common cough that owners of small dogs inquire about, is not really a cough at all. The unusual sound is called a reverse sneeze. During these episodes, owners observe their pets gasping to catch their breath. This has been nicknamed as a reverse sneeze because it sounds similar to a dog inhaling a sneeze. Reverse sneezing is quite common in small dogs and usually does not need treatment, but it is sometimes scary for owners to watch. It is caused by an environmental irritant agitating the throat and soft pallet. During the gasping-like episode, the trachea is narrowed, and it makes it harder for the dog to get air into the lungs. If reverse sneezing becomes a frequent occurrence, see your veterinarian. In some cases, treatment may be needed.
Kennel Cough, a canine infectious respiratory disease, is an infectious bronchitis in dogs. Kennel cough can be caused by numerous organisms which are highly contagious. The good news is that most of them can be prevented by getting an annual Bordetella bronchiseptica vaccine. When a dog has kennel cough owners notice a hacking type cough and they often mistake the sound as the dog choking on something. Similar to how humans can recover from the common cold without a doctor, some mild cases of kennel cough resolve in a few days without medical intervention. However, if your dog is not feeling well, has a decreased appetite, fever, lethargy, or just isn’t acting himself, see your veterinarian right away. The veterinarian will need to evaluate if your pet’s kennel cough has progressed to pneumonia. Lab work and X-rays may be needed and medications such as antibiotics or cough suppressants may be needed. When kennel cough progresses to pneumonia, it can be life threatening.
Another preventable cause of a cough is canine influenza. There are two types of canine influenza, H3N8 and H3N2. At Karing for Kreatures, we use a combination vaccine which covers both types of canine influenzas. Be sure to ask your veterinarian if their vaccine covers both strains. Like kennel cough, canine flu is highly contagious. Be mindful of annual vaccines if your dog goes to public places or the groomer. Dogs with a minor case of the flu usually have a cough which can be accompanied by sneezing and eye or nose discharge. Canine influenza infections vary from mild to very serious. In some cases, dogs develop a high fever, pneumonia, respiratory distress and even death. The flu is a virus, so there is no cure, however, your veterinarian may offer hospitalization with supportive care such as IV fluids, oxygen, and medications to treat secondary infections. If your pet is seriously ill, X-rays will allow the veterinarian to view the lungs for possible pneumonia and lab work will be run to evaluate how the infection is impacting the dog’s internal organs. The flu can be diagnosed with a nasal/throat swab sent to the lab for evaluation if the owner wants to confirm that influenza is the cause of the illness. Just like in humans with Influenza, the young and seniors are at greatest risk of complications.
Illness are not the only cause of a cough. There are also physical conditions that frequently cause coughing in dogs. Collapsing trachea is common in toy breeds such as poodles, yorkies, pomeranians, etc. The trachea is sort of like a hose, it spans from the throat to the lungs. This hose should be fairly rigid, but sometimes the cartilage becomes soft and weak. This allows the trachea to collapse interfering with the dog’s ability to inhale and exhale. Obesity, previous respiratory infections (such as flu or kennel cough), or environmental irritants such as cigarette smoke, dust, etc. increase your pet’s risk of developing collapsing trachea. However, there does appear to be a genetic factor as well. X-rays will be needed to diagnose collapsing trachea and treatment options should be discussed with your veterinarian. Surgical procedures are available, but they will require a specialist and are costly; additionally, the prognosis following surgery is guarded. For this reason, in most cases, owners elect to use mediations to control the cough which keeps a pet with collapsing trachea comfortable. It is important to keep a pet with collapsing trachea relatively quiet. Rapid breathing and excessive panting can exacerbate the condition.
As you can see, diagnosing a cough can be complicated. In addition to the causes listed, there are very serious conditions which could be overlooked if owners do not allow their veterinarian to run diagnostics. For example, pneumonia, valley fever, cancer, lung masses, heartworms, and heart failure can all cause a chronic cough. In some cases, all of the diagnostics come back normal, and a case of allergies or chronic bronchitis may be the cause. However, until your veterinarian rules out treatable conditions there will be no way to know what is causing your dog’s cough.
On one final note, never attempt to self-treat your pet’s cough with human medications. This can be dangerous to your pet. As always, prevention is the best cure. Be sure to vaccinate your dog annually (please note: many kennels require Bordetella vaccines every six months), keep your pet at a healthy weight, and reduce environmental irritants such as cigarette smoke). These steps will be best for your dog and for your pocketbook.
Dr. Kaitlen Lawton-Betchel grew up in Lemoore. An alumni of West Hills College and Fresno Pacific University, she graduated from Midwestern University in Arizona with her doctorate of veterinary medicine and her business certificate. Dr. Kait currently practices out of Karing for Kreatures Veterinary Hospital, also known as K+K.
