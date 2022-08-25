A heart murmur can be scary news for a pet parent. The good news is, that with early detection, your dog will have a better prognosis. Approximately one in ten dogs will develop some type of heart disease in their lifetime. I’m going to explain the basics of mitral valve disease, which is the most common heart condition in small dogs.
First, it’s important to understand the physical structure of the heart. The heart has four chambers. There are valves between the upper and lower chambers on each side of the heart. The valve between the left atrium (upper chamber) and the left ventricle (lower chamber) is called the mitral valve. The valves of the heart are meant to be one-way valves, which means that the blood should only flow in one direction. This allows the unoxygenated blood to stay separate from the oxygenated blood.
Over time, the mitral valve “wears out” causing mitral valve insufficiency (MVI). Dental infections (endocarditis) can also damage the heart valves, due to blood born bacteria that makes its way to the heart. When a heart murmur is detected, it will be graded. Stage A means your dog is at risk of developing mitral valve disease. Certain breeds have a high risk of heart disease. If you have a Kings Charles Spaniel, Cocker Spaniel, Chihuahua, Miniature Schnauzer, or Maltese, your vet may consider them a Stage A. In Stage A and B1, no symptoms of disease are present, and your dog may have a very slight murmur. No medication is needed at this time. This early detection will give your veterinarian an opportunity to manage your pet’s heart condition, before they become ill. At this time, your vet will likely run labs to look for underlying heath issues and take an X-ray to rule out any structural abnormalities of the heart.
At Stage B-2, there are no visible symptoms, however, on X-ray or ultrasound, heart enlargement is visible. This is the stage that medications are likely to be recommended. At this stage, many owners are resistant to meds and regular check-ups, since their pet is not showing signs of being ill. An inotrope (drugs that help to strengthen the pumping of the heart and lower pressure in the arteries and veins) may be prescribed. Vetmedin is the most common medication used in veterinary medicine. Another thing you can do at this stage is to switch to prescription dog food. Purina makes a Cardiac Care food that is specially formulated for dogs with a heart condition. Your veterinarian may recommend an echocardiogram (ultrasound on the heart), along with labs and X-rays. The AVMA recommends follow-ups diagnostic with your veterinarian every six months, but some vets may allow an annual visit at this stage of heart disease.
In Stage C, heart failure begins. This means that owners will begin to see signs of illness. This stage can be months or years. Pet parents may notice lethargy (your dog seeming tired), fainting/collapsing, coughing/gagging, reduced appetite, muscle loss, abdominal swelling, exercise intolerance, and trouble breathing. Your veterinarian my begin having you monitor your pet’s resting respiratory rate (breaths per minute while sleeping). This can be an early indicator of when additional medications or medication dosages may be needed. Ace inhibitors, (drugs that lower blood pressure and reduce resistance of blood flow leaving the heart), such as enalapril or benazepril are commonly used in veterinary medicine. Additionally, diuretics (drugs that stimulate the kidneys to remove excess fluid from the body), such as furosemide and spironolactone may be prescribed. These medications will slow the progression of heart disease, but your dog will drink and urinate more. This means that you will need to be mindful of your pet’s need to be let outside to use the bathroom more frequently. Regular visits to your veterinarian will be recommended, and if you want the best care, it will involve regular visits to a cardiologist.
In Stage D, medications are no longer able to control symptoms. This is the final stage of heart disease and heart failure. Owners may observe a worsening cough, limb edema (fluid build-up below the skin in the legs), or ascites (fluid buildup in the abdomen). Additionally, pulmonary edema begins (fluid leaking out of the capillaries into the lungs). The dosages of furosemide and spironolactone may be increased. Your veterinarian may add vasodilators (drugs that dilate arteries and veins to allow better blood flow). Another possible treatment is beta-blockers (drugs that slow heartrate and lower blood pressure). This has been an effective treatment in humans for many years and have begun making their way into veterinary medicine. At this stage, your pet is at risk of ruptured chordea tendinae. This means that the fibrous cord that opens and closes the valves breaks. When this occurs, rapid death is not uncommon. This final stage of heart failure can range from weeks to months, and the progression can be difficult to predict. I encourage pet owners to be consistent with their medications and health checks with their veterinarian, but most of all spend the most quality time with their pets as possible.
In closing, I want to encourage pet owners to be brave. Many dogs with heart murmurs and even heart disease pass away of other causes before heart failure progresses. A heart murmur is not a death sentence and mitral valve disease, if properly managed, may not ruin your pet’s quality of life. In the end, whether human or animal, we all will succumb to something. I want this information to be a source of hope, since modern medicine allows us treatments that can extend your beloved fur baby’s life.
As I write this column, my childhood Chihuahua mix, Sissy, is in heart failure. She has been on medications for about a year, and she is currently in Stage C or the beginnings of heart failure. Her condition is gradually declining, so I no longer take her on walks, but she still enjoys playing with her fur-family and her squeaky toys.