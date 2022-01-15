Every time I talk with someone outside the farming community, they ask what Farm Bureau is; the last time that happened got me thinking about how best to tell people who we are and what we do. Then I realized that readers of this column might not know either. Rather than describing the organization in one long-winded article, I thought it might be more interesting to break down individual aspects of KCFB in greater detail.
Kings County Farm Bureau works to protect, preserve and enhance agriculture in Kings County, but what does that mean? For some, that means working with local, state and federal elected officials to ensure only good legislation for agriculture passes. The same is true for regulators in those governments. Another example is ensuring members are up-to-date on compliance with programs applicable to ag operations. From time to time, that includes training programs required for compliance. Our work can focus on anything impacting the industry.
A few years ago, KCFB partnered with West Hills College, Lemoore to produce a map of farm stands around the county. We award an average of $10,000 each year in scholarship for graduating high school seniors pursuing a higher education in agriculture. And we host Farm Day each spring, an educational agriculture field trip offered to each third-grade class in the county. Our philosophy centers around education, not just decision-making adults. Educating the county’s youth is key to the long-term success of the industry.
One of the most critical things KCFB can accomplish is to create interest in the industry. As someone grows and sees an opportunity in agriculture that sparks their interest, we have helped to improve the industry. Like our community has never experienced before, more and more "farm kids" are leaving the area after high school and not coming home to work on the family farm. While that is disappointing in many ways, it creates opportunities for other people to get involved in agriculture like never before.
Since we are talking about opportunities, KCFB has a couple of chances coming up for you to get involved. Farm Day will take place in March, and the day takes hundreds of volunteers to be successful. You might even learn something new as a volunteer. If you would like to learn more, give our office a call at (559) 584-3557.
The second way you can help is probably considered more fun by most. KCFB only hosts two fundraisers each year, and for the first time since 2020, we can hold the Wine vs. Beer showdown next Thursday Jan. 20. Join us for a fun-filled evening sampling wine and beer from around the state alongside some fantastic local eateries. Proceeds from the event go a long way in promoting KCFB’s educational activities, and more information can be found on our website, kcfb.org or by contacting the office.
