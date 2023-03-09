Hyperthyroidism is the most common endocrine condition in cats. It is commonly known as thyroid disease. The cause of the disease is unknown, though it does appear to have a genetic link since purebred Siamese and Himalayan breeds statistically have a lower rate of the disease.

It has also been documented that feeding canned cat food causes an increased risk. Cats eating a diet of at least 50% wet food having a 3.5 times greater risk of developing the disease. It is generally diagnosed in cats over eight years of age. Hearing your cat has a medical condition can be scary, so I will explain the basics of hyperthyroidism and explain what this will mean to your cat’s future.

To begin, it is important to understand the basics of what is occurring in your cat’s body. The thyroid has two lobes, one located on each side of the trachea (windpipe). When it is working properly, it’s job is to regulate the body’s metabolism. The thyroid basically releases hormones to instruct how fast each cell does its job. When it is not working properly, owners notice a multitude of symptoms.

