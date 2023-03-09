Hyperthyroidism is the most common endocrine condition in cats. It is commonly known as thyroid disease. The cause of the disease is unknown, though it does appear to have a genetic link since purebred Siamese and Himalayan breeds statistically have a lower rate of the disease.
It has also been documented that feeding canned cat food causes an increased risk. Cats eating a diet of at least 50% wet food having a 3.5 times greater risk of developing the disease. It is generally diagnosed in cats over eight years of age. Hearing your cat has a medical condition can be scary, so I will explain the basics of hyperthyroidism and explain what this will mean to your cat’s future.
To begin, it is important to understand the basics of what is occurring in your cat’s body. The thyroid has two lobes, one located on each side of the trachea (windpipe). When it is working properly, it’s job is to regulate the body’s metabolism. The thyroid basically releases hormones to instruct how fast each cell does its job. When it is not working properly, owners notice a multitude of symptoms.
Cats with thyroid problems often have vomiting, diarrhea, increased thirst and hunger, weight loss, increased urination, and a dull coat (hair that looks unhealthy/not shiny). There are sometimes behavior changes such as nervousness or hyperactivity. Some cats with mild thyroid disease do not show any symptoms at all. For this reason, routine thyroid testing should be part of your senior cat’s annual wellness exam. If a thyroid condition is suspected by your veterinarian, blood work will be done. A full blood panel may be run to look for systemic issues, in addition to the T4 (thyroid levels test). A urinalysis may also be recommended to rule out kidney disease which also accompanies thyroid problems.
Once a thyroid condition has been diagnosed, your veterinarian can discuss treatment options. Treatment options are medications, surgery, or radioactive iodine therapy. For best care, the pet should be evaluated by a specialist where surgery to remove the thyroid or Radioactive Iodine Therapy can be administered. Due to the lack of specialty care in our area and the high cost associated with these treatments, medications are the most common treatment.
Medications may be in liquid or pill forms taken orally or in some cases, a topical medication can be administered daily. Medications can be very effective to maintain thyroid levels at a normal level. “Apple,” a patient Dr. Collins and I treat for hyperthyroidism, uses a topical version of the medication, so her owner simply rubs a small amount of cream on the inside of her ear.
Her owner Kristy Blue said, “We love Karing for Kreatures! I’ve been to other vets, lots and lots, and Dr. Collins and Dr. Betchel were able to get to the bottom of Apple’s condition. She used to have chronic diarrhea and I’d have to shove pills down her. Now, I just massage her ears and it does not upset her at all. She will be 28 in September and she is doing excellent. I am so grateful Karing for Kreatures has brought her back to a playful, happy life.”
A cat on thyroid meds will need regular check ups and blood work to evaluate thyroid levels. Additionally, overall health will be observed since thyroid disease can occur with other conditions. There are even prescription diets can be used in addition to medications. Hills y/d is formulated specifically for cats with thyroid condition. This diet works by limiting iodine, phosphorus, and sodium with the use of omega-3 fatty acids and omega-6 fatty acids to promote a healthy skin and coat.
Though a thyroid condition will change the life of you and your pet, try not to be discouraged. Apple is an example of a positive outcome despite the hyperthyroidism. It takes a team effort between pet owner and veterinarian, but if managed properly your cat can live a relatively normal life.