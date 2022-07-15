I love historical fiction. Up to now I’ve been focused on the medieval history of Europe. I can recite the entire line-up of the Plantagenets, talk about the Tudor Era but I never went as far as James I. Italian and French timelines are a bit harder, especially the names.
I steered away from Asian novels because I didn’t think I could relate. My curiosity wasn’t piqued. Plus, the names are confusing. I never read Pearl S. Buck’s "The Good Earth." I did read "Shogun, Tai-Pan" and "Noble House" by James Clavell. Of course I read "Memoirs of a Geisha." I enjoyed several books by Amy Tan.
It wasn’t until a friend gave me "Shanghai Girls" by Lisa See that I was drawn into modern Asian literature. It’s about two Chinese women who modestly posed for pin-up calendars. When Japan invaded China in the 1930s, they tried to escape and carry their mother, who had bound “lotus feet.”
The Japanese invasion also damaged Korea. I loved See’s writing so much that I tried out her book, "The Island of Sea Women." This is about women who dived, not for pearls, but for sea delicacies to sell. They used no equipment and free-dived into icy water wearing only thin cotton covers.
I, myself, dived into more Asian cultures: Chinese, Japanese, Indochine (Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia), Korea, even Mongolia. I found the writing lyrical. The stories are often tragic, but beautifully told.
And, I learned fascinating facts. Did you know the first novel was written by a woman who wrote romance stories for the Emperor’s women? Men were documenting (or rewriting) history, battles, politics and statistics. Women wanted to read about love. Muraski Shiki served it up with "The Tale of Genji" in 1000 BC.
Was this just a new genre for me, or was the reading public embracing it as well? Suddenly there were books being produced, with each country telling their piece of history. I’ve always thought that first generation, the ones who lived the tragedies, are inclined to write memoirs. They want to tell the world their stories. It’s the 2nd generation which has the education and time to novelize stories told by their elders. The children that followed write about the Asian-American experience. "Fresh of the Boat," "Crazy Rich Asians" and "Crying at H Mart" reached public attention. The book "Pachinko" is now a series on Apple+ (all titles are available through the Kings County library system).
After the invasion of COVID, some Americans blamed Asians and sought revenge. The inclusion of Asians in our country has a rich history. Filipinos came ashore in 1587. The Chinese followed in 1778. One hundred years later the Koreans showed up. Samoans arrived during the Roaring '20s. The Vietnamese came in 1912, years before we went to war in their country. After the Vietnam War, Fresno became the home of one of the largest population of Hmongs in the country. The Hmong New Year celebrated at the fairgrounds is attended by over 100,000 people.
I was short-sighted for years with my reading. I learned people and themes are universal. You just have to open a book and open your mind.
Want to learn more? Ray Thomas will give a demonstration of the art of Origami on July 16 from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Hanford Library, 401 N. Douty St, Hanford. This free program is part of the Kings County Saturday Programs.