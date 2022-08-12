West Hills College Lemoore will host an evening of HOPE from 7-10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, 2022 in the West Hills College Lemoore Student Union.
Members of the community are invited to attend and enjoy live music performances, food for purchase from local trucks, and a presentation from the Santa Rosa Rancheria. Community resource tables, college financial aid information and campus tours will be available. A roundtable discussion about overcoming barriers to college will also be held.
“We are excited to welcome the public onto our campus to enjoy the fantastic music, food, and culture that is such a huge part of South Central Valley,” said Zara Sims, WHCL Director of H.O.P.E. Initiative. “We are also looking forward to providing community resources and college information, including financial aid info, to help those thinking about enrolling in college, our career programs or GED and ESL programs.”