Art submissions are now open for all West Hills students, alumni, and staff who wish to submit pieces for consideration at the West Hills Community College District Art Exhibit and Fundraiser being held from 6:30-8 p.m. Sept. 30.
To be considered, artists must submit artwork by Sept. 16, 2022. Each artist is permitted to submit up to three art submissions. All artwork is welcomed, including drawings, paintings, sculpture, ceramics, video/multimedia, and more.
Artwork will be juried, and art selection notifications will be sent to artists on Sept. 21, 2022.