West Hills Community College District and West Hills College Coalinga will host a ribbon cutting Ceremony for the newly-constructed Firebaugh Center at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27. The public is welcome to join WHCC and West Hills Community College District for this historic occasion at 900 O Street, Firebaugh.
“Firebaugh Center is a true game-changer for our community,” said Dr. Kristin Clark, West Hills Community College District Chancellor. “With it brings new opportunities for community members to pursue big dreams.”
The new 41,263 square-foot center Firebaugh Center features new classrooms, labs, a library, office space, and a new Fresno County library and field office for the California Department of Food and Agriculture. The facility will replace the current 11,764 square-foot center.
“West Hills College Coalinga aims to provide educational access within its service area, and the new Firebaugh Center will allow its learners to recognize their potential and achieve their goals through the delivery of high-quality academic instruction, programs, and support services,” said Carla Tweed, President of West Hills College Coalinga.
“The new center has indoor and outdoor classrooms and will allow students access to state-of-the-art technology, labs, and high-speed internet,” said Bethany Matos, Dean of Firebaugh Center. “We are planning to offer medical and agricultural programs to students that will help prepare them for in-demand jobs that offer living wages.”