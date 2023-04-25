On Friday, April 28, West Hills College Coalinga Firebaugh Center will host its first Falcon Days event at its new location from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will welcome around 60 Mendota High School seniors planning to attend the college in the fall of 2023.
Falcon Days is an opportunity for students to get to know the college and learn about the various programs and opportunities it offers. It is an exciting time for West Hills College Coalinga Firebaugh Center, in its new location and expanding its reach to more students in the area.
"We are excited to share all of the possibilities that West Hills College Coalinga has to offer," said Bethany Matos, Dean of WHCC Firebaugh Center. "Falcon Days is a great opportunity for students to get a firsthand look at our facilities, programs, and student life. We are committed to providing our students with the best possible education and experience, and we look forward to welcoming our future Falcons."
During Falcon Days, students can tour the new center and meet with faculty, staff, and current students. They will also learn about the various academic programs and extracurricular activities at West Hills College Coalinga Firebaugh Center.
WHCC Firebaugh Center is dedicated to providing its students with a high-quality education and a supportive learning environment. The college offers various programs, including Associate Degrees, Certificates, and Transfer Programs, designed to prepare students for successful careers and further academic pursuits.
"We are thrilled to welcome these high school seniors to our new West Hills College Coalinga Firebaugh Center," said Dr. Carla Tweed, West Hills College Coalinga President. "Our goal is to empower our students to achieve their full potential and succeed in their future endeavors, and we look forward to being a part of their journey."
For more information about Falcon Days at West Hills College Coalinga Firebaugh Center, please visit there contact the center at (559) 934-2980.