West Hills College Lemoore hosted a community-centric event, "Evening of HOPE," on Friday, Sept. 8. The college welcomed community members for an unforgettable cultural enrichment and unity evening.

"Evening of HOPE" showcased the power of collaboration, bringing together people from all walks of life and uniting the Kings County community with the college community. The event's success was a testament to West Hills College Lemoore's dedication to fostering relationships, understanding, and celebration.

Attendees were treated to a culinary journey featuring delectable delights from various vendors, including Gotti's Kitchen, Acai Bar, KK's Kettlecorn, Wicked Waffle, Sweet Crumb, and Sugar Mutt Cotton Candy. These flavors ignited conversations and brought people together over shared meals.

