West Hills College Lemoore hosted a community-centric event, "Evening of HOPE," on Friday, Sept. 8. The college welcomed community members for an unforgettable cultural enrichment and unity evening.
"Evening of HOPE" showcased the power of collaboration, bringing together people from all walks of life and uniting the Kings County community with the college community. The event's success was a testament to West Hills College Lemoore's dedication to fostering relationships, understanding, and celebration.
Attendees were treated to a culinary journey featuring delectable delights from various vendors, including Gotti's Kitchen, Acai Bar, KK's Kettlecorn, Wicked Waffle, Sweet Crumb, and Sugar Mutt Cotton Candy. These flavors ignited conversations and brought people together over shared meals.
The event started with a Santa Rosa Rancheria land acknowledgment, recognizing the deep ancestral ties to the land on which the college stands. This meaningful gesture underscored the importance of cultural awareness and appreciation.
As the evening unfolded, the Fresno African Drumming Group's rhythmic beats filled the air, transporting attendees to the heart of Africa. The dynamic performance by 40 Wyatt Hype had the crowd on their feet, celebrating the diverse talents within the Kings County community.
"Tonight was a resounding success; we like to say we are putting the community back in community college," said James Preston, President of West Hills College Lemoore. "We are dedicated to creating an environment where everyone feels welcome, and 'Evening of HOPE' is just the beginning of what we hope to achieve together."
