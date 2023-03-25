Updates from last week: The Lemoore Tigers did win the valley unlimited crown in their game against Dinuba. They are indeed the Champions of the San Joaquin Valley. Can you guess the score?
And the Slogan Contest is closing soon. The suspense continues as we wait to see what the winning slogan for Lemoore will be, and who will win the $25 prize.
I think it is amazing that art exhibits from the San Francisco Art Museum are being brought to Lemoore High.
Rising water levels in near by rivers are endangering levees. Wow, history seems to be repeating itself 85 years later as we look back in Lemoore…
Spring vacation? These magic words will release the school children of the Lemoore area for a week’s vacation beginning at the end of the school day on Friday, March 27. Time for yo-yo’s, top spinning, marbles, baseball, kite flying and other seasonal activities, will be gained next week by all of the grammar school and high school age youth of the community. Classes will resume again after Easter Sunday, on Monday, April 6.
Rev. Charles A. Stross, for the past nine years pastor at St. Peter’s Church here, is now wearing the uniform of a first lieutenant in the United States Army. Father Stross will serve in the Air Corps as an Army Chaplain.
The Tiger’s Voice published by Lemoore High School on page 2 of the Advance:
The students enjoyed the fifth of a series of art exhibits sent here by the San Francisco Art Museum, Tuesday and Wednesday. The sixth and last exhibit will be shown next week. This has been a fine opportunity for the students to view one of the best collections of art, without charge. It has been made possible through the efforts of Mrs. Livoni who has sponsored this feature of work in the Lemoore Women’s Club.
The back waters of the Kings and Tule rivers and the creeks in this area are endangering the levees along their banks. The lake basin whipped by winds most of the week is battering at the barriers with good sized waves splashing spray over the levee tops. The lake now covers between 50,000 and 60,000 acres, and is backing up the channels of both the Kings and Tule rivers. In the Kings river the lake has backed up the channel to beyond the lower Empire weir south of Stratford, and in the Tule river the water stands at practically the same level as in the basin.
85 Years Ago: At the Girl Scout meeting last Monday night, plans were completed for the observance of the founding of the Girl Scouts.
A second San Joaquin Valley Championship rests with Coach Gilcrease’s Lemoore Tigers as the result of a clean-cut and decisive win over the Dinuba Emperors last Friday night by a score of 27 to 18!
Last Saturday night the trustees of the Lemoore Union High School gave official recognition of the excellent work of the three basketball teams of the school by presenting them with an oyster supper. The domestic science department of the school prepared the food and it was served by them in the height of style and good taste in the banquet room of the gymnasium, beginning at 6:45.
In answer to the question “Why Should I Buy In Lemoore?” This prize winning answer, submitted by Cecile Harrington, was the best of the grammar school students:
“It is our duty to patronize our home town. We secure merchandise as reasonably in Lemoore as elsewhere. It takes time and money to go anywhere else to trade. So why not build up or home town?”
The two runners up provided:
“Lemoore is one of the best trading points in the San Joaquin Valley. Why buy from mail order houses? We can buy in Lemoore and see what we are getting.”
Do your trading in Lemoore, your home town and you will go home wearing a smile of satisfaction.”
The slogan contest will close promptly at 7:30 o’clock on Saturday night. Arrangements have been made with the First National Bank to have the slogan box at the new bank building during their grand opening which will be held on Saturday afternoon and evening, and anyone whether a resident of Lemoore, or not, has the privilege of submitting as many slogans as desired, in competition for the $25 cash prize.
Until Saturday noon, slogans should be left at the Advance office, or mailed to publicity committee, Box G, Lemoore.