Donna Galletti

Updates from last week: The Lemoore Tigers did win the valley unlimited crown in their game against Dinuba.  They are indeed the Champions of the San Joaquin Valley. Can you guess the score?

And the Slogan Contest is closing soon.  The suspense continues as we wait to see what the winning slogan for Lemoore will be, and who will win the $25 prize. 

I think it is amazing that art exhibits from the San Francisco Art Museum are being brought to Lemoore High.

