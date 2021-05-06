VISALIA — The coronavirus pandemic has shaken Visalia’s travel and hospitality businesses, but the economic power of the industry is igniting a comeback as California Tourism Month begins.
The California travel industry’s underlying strength and enduring resilience aligns with California Tourism Month’s theme, the “Power of Possibility.” This week, California also joins the U.S. Travel Association in honoring the Power of Travel for National Travel and Tourism Week.
“The economic power of tourism in Tulare County is substantial, and represented $540.5 million in state and local tax revenue added to the local economy and supported 5,530 jobs in 2019,” said Nellie Freeborn, executive director of Visit Visalia. “While the industry was deeply affected in 2020, we are already beginning to see gains. Our proximity to outdoor spaces, like Sequoia & Kings Canyon National Parks, and the appeal of the classic Road Trip, are aiding the recovery of our community.”
Despite losses due to COVID-19 business closures and community lockdowns, California, and Visalia, are well positioned for recovery.
Tourism Economics projects domestic visitor spending in California will reach 76% of 2019 levels this year. In 2022, domestic spending will hit 94% of 2019 levels, and total visitor spending, including resurgent international travel, will hit 87%.
The Golden State remains among the best-performing states in case counts and vaccination rates and has implemented long-term health measures so visitors can feel safe.
The outlook for summer travel in California is very positive, as the state expects to remove most restrictions by June 15 — just before summer officially arrives.
The vast majority of California’s tourism assets — theme parks, museums, concert halls, restaurants and wineries among them — are moving toward normal operations. In Visalia, our nearby National Parks are open for visitors, local museums like ImagineU Children’s Museum are open and our restaurants are serving indoors again.
As Californians resume traveling, they have the power to jumpstart the state’s economic recovery by choosing to keep their trips within California.
“California’s tourism industry has long provided Californians with a strong civic foundation and generated billions of dollars in state and local tax revenues to help provide services that benefit everyone in the state,” said Caroline Beteta, president and CEO of Visit California. “Now residents can help their fellow Californians by keeping their tourism dollars in California and supporting local businesses as a modern-day act of patriotism. Together we can support our own economic recovery. There is power in California civic pride.”
But there is plenty of work to do, particularly to re-build the vibrant travel and hospitality workforce. A month after the mid-March lockdown, more than half of the 1.2 million tourism workers found themselves without jobs.
Even as the economy re-opens and businesses gradually offer more services to more and more consumers, the foundation of the industry — its people — still strive to return to work in a safe and confident manner that makes economic sense for them and their families.
In 2016, the California Legislature designated every May as California Tourism Month.
