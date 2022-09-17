The California Chapter of the largest fraternal organization in the world to which both women and men may belong will soon be returning to Visalia for its annual convention this fall. The city will welcome back the Grand Chapter of California, Order of the Eastern Star for their annual session, themed "Our Moment in Time."

Members will gather at the Visalia Convention Center Oct. 26 through Oct. 29, 2022, with Worthy Grand Matron Laura Bouwens of Winters, California, and Worthy Grand Patron Scott Smissen of Glendale, California, presiding over the 148th annual session.

Since 2014, Visalia has been the host city for the annual convention, which attracts OES members from across the state and beyond for the multi-day event. “We look forward to welcoming the Order of the Eastern Star to Visalia,” said Steve Nelsen, Mayor of Visalia. “With our Convention Center just steps from our pedestrian-friendly downtown core with restaurants, boutiques and entertainment venues, it is an ideal location for convention groups such as Order of Eastern Star.”

