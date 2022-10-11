Hensley_Brandon.jpg
Airman Brandon Hensley, a native of Visalia, California, serves the U.S. Navy assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 106 in support of the F/A-18 Super Hornet.

 Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Amber Weingart

Hensley joined the Navy three years ago.

“I went with one of my best friends to a recruiting station, and while I was there the recruiter asked if I would be interested in joining the Navy,” said Hensley. "It sounded like a good way to build a stable foundation, so I said yes."

