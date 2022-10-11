Airman Brandon Hensley, a native of Visalia, serves the U.S. Navy assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 106 in support of the F/A-18 Super Hornet.
Hensley joined the Navy three years ago.
“I went with one of my best friends to a recruiting station, and while I was there the recruiter asked if I would be interested in joining the Navy,” said Hensley. "It sounded like a good way to build a stable foundation, so I said yes."
Growing up in Visalia, Hensley attended Redwood High School and graduated in 2017. Today, Hensley relies upon skills and values similar to those found in Visalia to succeed in the military.
“Everybody at home works really hard, so I learned that hard work pays off,” said Hensley.
These lessons have helped Hensley while serving with the Navy.
The Super Hornet is one of the most advanced aircraft in the world, according to Navy officials. The aircraft take off from and land on Navy aircraft carriers at sea and is capable of conducting air-to-air combat as well as striking targets on land.
Navy aircraft carriers are designed for a 50-year service life. When the air wing is embarked, the ship carries more than 70 attack fighter jets, helicopters and other aircraft, all of which take off from and land aboard the carrier at sea. With more than 5,000 sailors serving aboard, the aircraft carrier is a self-contained mobile airport.
Aircraft carriers are often the first response to a global crisis because of their ability to operate freely in international waters anywhere on the world’s oceans.
Since USS Langley's commissioning 100 years ago, the nation's aircraft carriers and embarked carrier air wings have projected power, sustained sea control, bolstered deterrence, provided humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, and maintained enduring commitments worldwide.
"The aircraft carrier is our U.S. Navy's centerpiece, our flagship, and a constant reminder to the rest of the world of our enduring maritime presence and influence," said Rear Adm. James P. Downey, USN, Program Executive Officer (PEO) Aircraft Carriers. "These ships touch every part of our Navy's mission to project power, ensure sea control, and deter our adversaries."
Serving in the Navy means Hensley is part of a world that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on strengthening alliances, modernizing capabilities, increasing capacities and maintaining military readiness in support of the National Defense Strategy.
“We need a strong Navy for national defense because our nation is surrounded on both sides by water,” said Hensley. "Anyone who wants to attack would have to come through us first."
With more than 90 percent of all trade traveling by sea, and 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize the importance of accelerating America’s advantage at sea.
“Maintaining the world’s best Navy is an investment in the security and prosperity of the United States, as well as the stability of our world,” said Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. “The U.S. Navy—forward deployed and integrated with all elements of national power—deters conflict, strengthens our alliances and partnerships, and guarantees free and open access to the world’s oceans. As the United States responds to the security environment through integrated deterrence, our Navy must continue to deploy forward and campaign with a ready, capable, combat-credible fleet.”
Hensley and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.
“My proudest accomplishment is learning how to be self-sufficient,” said Hensley. "I had to learn really quickly how to grow up and be mature enough to handle any issue that comes up."
As Hensley and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.
“Serving in the Navy is a great accomplishment because not a lot of people get to do this or have these experiences or go to the places I've been,” added Hensley. "During my time in the Navy I traveled to Vietnam and Guam."