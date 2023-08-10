One of the most enduring and beloved traditions among Portuguese Americans will be the focus of a special event at the Carnegie Museum of Kings County on Saturday, Aug. 12.

“Festa: A History of Central California’s Azorean Celebrations” will highlight the religious roots and central features of the annual Portuguese festivals, which are held from spring to fall in various communities around the state. Particular attention will be paid to how the events have bonded the

local Portuguese American community.

Recommended for you