The Yankee cavalryman had no idea what lay in store when he raised his sword that Easter Sunday afternoon. How could he? All he knew was he had a job to do.

So, he lifted his arm and prepared to strike. What happened next triggered a chain of events that culminated in creating one of the most popular products of all time, one that may even be in your home right now. But we are getting ahead of ourselves.

It was April 16, 1865. The War Between the States was in its final days. Robert E. Lee had surrendered his army in Virginia one week earlier. Some 563 miles to the southwest, a small band of Southern soldiers drew up in line of battle outside the manufacturing hub of Columbus, Ga. Federal horsemen swooped in to capture it.

J. Mark Powell is a novelist, former TV journalist and diehard history buff. Have a historical mystery that needs solving? A forgotten moment worth remembering? Please send it to HolyCow@insidesources.com.

