This week we had numerous calls inquiring and registering for acting classes, and asking about our show "Louisa May Alcott – The Power of a Woman," which opens on March 10 for four show days. As well, volunteers calling to express desire to be a part of our creative fold. Can a creative entity ask for anything more? Yes! The more creative people around, the more fun we all have!
One thing that I have observed is that creative people bring a beautiful energy that is transmittable. Put a group of creative people together and ideas and projects materialize. It is a utopia of fun hearing and doing people’s ideas.
Kylie Ora Lobell in her blog "What is Creativity? Defining the Skill of the Future," states that “…creativity involves transforming your ideas, imagination, and dreams into reality. When you are being creative, you can see the hidden patterns, make connections between things that are not normally related, and come up with new ideas.” I say, what better place than our theater company to have fun coming up with new ideas?
Creativity is transferable. It was our master puppeteer whose enthusiasm for puppetry made me re-enter the field. I previously used puppets in my teaching days. He reignited the interest to the point that I added puppets to my playwriting.
As well, our lighting and sound guy is transferring his creativity for lighting musical shows to lighting plays. He recently conveyed that interest to selected students at a local junior high school.
As well, my daughter’s art in still photography has opened that world to her friends and me. With her artistic eye, she has taught me what to look for in graphic design.
Earlier, a standup comic taught a select group of HMTC members the elements of standup comedy and they performed!
What I love about Hanford Multicultural Theater Company is the possibilities are endless for creative people. Those creative people are helping with our current show, and they are allowing their creativity to flourish.
See our show in the oldest church in Kings County at 14060 Hackett Street, just one block south of Pioneer School. Then talk to us about your creative energies. We would love to hear it.