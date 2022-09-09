Lemoore Tigers kicker Jayden Evangelo is playing selflessly this season.

While every Tiger thinks of the team before themselves, Evangelo is taking this mentality a step further and is playing to support cancer patients, as well.

The 16-year-old senior is teaming with Alex’s Lemonade Stand to raise funds for cancer research and treatment. This season, every time Evangelo kicks a point, funds will be donated directly to Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation for Childhood Cancer Research, a registered 501(c)3 charity.

Editor/Lifestyles

