Lemoore Tigers kicker Jayden Evangelo is playing selflessly this season.
While every Tiger thinks of the team before themselves, Evangelo is taking this mentality a step further and is playing to support cancer patients, as well.
The 16-year-old senior is teaming with Alex’s Lemonade Stand to raise funds for cancer research and treatment. This season, every time Evangelo kicks a point, funds will be donated directly to Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation for Childhood Cancer Research, a registered 501(c)3 charity.
“It’s raising money for kids and for cancer [research and treatment] so I thought, ‘I’ve got to do it,’” said Evangelo.
He was introduced to the charity while attending the 2022 Kohl's National Scholarship Camp in Tennessee over the summer.
“No kid should go through that. No kid deserves that,” he said. “I actually have a family friend who has cancer and they’re going through treatment right now and they don’t deserve to be going through that. The money I raise, in the long run, isn’t a lot but every bit helps.”
Tiger fans — and anyone else with the desire to help — can assist Evangelo in his goal by pledging to his cause at www.alexslemonade.org/mypage/2946863. Those interested can pledge a certain amount per point or a one-time sum. The charity drive continues through Oct. 28.
Evangelo has already raised $2,153 of his $2,500 goal, having scored 26 points of his goal of 30 in the first three weeks of play. Results from Game 4 were not ready at presstime.
The Tigers started their season with an emphatic exclamation mark when they beat the Bears 78-6 in Selma. Jayden was responsible for 16 of those points, scoring 8 for 9 extra points and two field goals.
“I think a lot of people in the Valley doubted us and had us winning by like 5 points but we won by 72, so that felt pretty good,” he said.
However, starting the season in such a triumphant way did not go to the heads of Evangelo or the Tigers.
“It was strictly business,” he said. “We had a little fun in the locker room for a few minutes, but the bus back was dead silent and everyone was just focused on the next game. We knew we had a job to do.”
Coach Rich Tuman notes that modesty and the ability to stay humble are two of Evangelo’s greatest traits and they’re traits that he works to instill in the entire team.
“A lot of kids, when they get a little success, it becomes ‘all about me,’ and he’s just not like that in any way. He’s all about helping others and doing for his teammates and doing for his community whatever he can do,” Tuman said. “Both of his parents are the same way so it doesn’t shock me that he’s an all-around good kid.”
Now in his second year on the varsity team, Evangelo was a newcomer to football in his rookie season last year. Invited to try out for the team by friends, Evangelo showed up to practice just to see how it’d go. He was a longtime soccer player, but was new to football. That didn’t stop him from making a good first impression.
“We had him kick a couple extra points and he did that right away. Obviously, what he had was raw, but we saw that he had a leg and the form was there,” said Tuman. “He’s a hard worker. I could tell right away this was a kid we’d want on our team. He has not let me down since. He’s just gotten better and better.”
“Coach believed in me so he gave me a spot,” Evangelo said. “I just showed up and they gave me a jersey that day.”
The kicker said he hopes to have the opportunity to continue playing football in college, but in the meantime he’s enjoying the current season, saying that the team itself is the aspect he most enjoys about the game of football.
“I mean, the guys are all really cool so I just like being around them and being a team,” he said.