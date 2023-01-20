Nestled at the foot of Sequoia National Park, the town of Three Rivers is usually the first impression that travelers get of the beautiful park — and the last memory as they travel back through the foothills and into the Valley.

This winter, however, visitors will take away memories of the Kaweah River flowing dangerously close to the top of the river bank, constant drizzle and cloudy skies to go along with the town’s scenic beauty, streets lined with art galleries and cozy eateries and lodges — that is, if they get the chance to visit at all.

“We’ve had a lot of cancellations,” said Rose Savoy. “A lot of them come here for the park and they stay with us, but the storm has done a lot of damage to the park, so we’ve lost some business there. We’ve had to give refunds.”

Editor/Lifestyles

Parker Bowman is a lifestyles reporter and editor for the Hanford Sentinel. He can be reached by email at PBowman@HanfordSentinel.com, or by calling his office phone at 559-583-2432.

