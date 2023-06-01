With summer approaching, many pet owners are in need of a boarding facility to care for their pet while away on vacation. Pet boarding can be a stressful situation for both pet and owner. There are a few questions to ask and things to consider when choosing a boarding facility.

First, I recommend visiting the facility. Visually inspect the accommodations. Are the kennels indoors with air conditioning?  If the kennels are outdoors, are there indoor or shaded areas for pets to escape our high summer temperatures? Please note: if you have a brachiocephalic breed of “smooshy face dog” such as pugs, bulldogs, etc. indoor with air conditioning is a must!

While inspecting kennels, pay special attention to the layout. Are the kennels side by side allowing pets to access each other through a shared fence? Outdoor kennels with a dirt floor can be more comfortable than concrete, since it is softer, and many dogs enjoy digging.  However, make sure the edges of the kennels have a concrete footing to prevent pets from digging out, which can lead to a pet going missing or digging into a neighboring kennel. Inspecting kennels is a very important safety detail. During my time working in veterinary medicine, I have encountered devastated owners whose pets have gone missing, suffered from, or even died of heat stroke, been cut by unmaintained fencing, or seriously injured in a dog fight by digging into an adjacent kennel. Sadly, all these devastating accidents could have been prevented if owners had thought to inspect the accommodations.

Dr. Kaitlen Lawton-Betchel grew up in Lemoore. An alumni of West Hills College and Fresno Pacific University, she graduated from Midwestern University in Arizona with her doctorate of veterinary medicine and her business certificate. Dr. Kait currently practices out of Karing for Kreatures Veterinary Hospital, also known as K+K.

The hospital is located at 377 Hill St., Lemoore. To make an appointment, call 559-997-1121.

Her column usually runs every other Thursday.

