With summer approaching, many pet owners are in need of a boarding facility to care for their pet while away on vacation. Pet boarding can be a stressful situation for both pet and owner. There are a few questions to ask and things to consider when choosing a boarding facility.
First, I recommend visiting the facility. Visually inspect the accommodations. Are the kennels indoors with air conditioning? If the kennels are outdoors, are there indoor or shaded areas for pets to escape our high summer temperatures? Please note: if you have a brachiocephalic breed of “smooshy face dog” such as pugs, bulldogs, etc. indoor with air conditioning is a must!
While inspecting kennels, pay special attention to the layout. Are the kennels side by side allowing pets to access each other through a shared fence? Outdoor kennels with a dirt floor can be more comfortable than concrete, since it is softer, and many dogs enjoy digging. However, make sure the edges of the kennels have a concrete footing to prevent pets from digging out, which can lead to a pet going missing or digging into a neighboring kennel. Inspecting kennels is a very important safety detail. During my time working in veterinary medicine, I have encountered devastated owners whose pets have gone missing, suffered from, or even died of heat stroke, been cut by unmaintained fencing, or seriously injured in a dog fight by digging into an adjacent kennel. Sadly, all these devastating accidents could have been prevented if owners had thought to inspect the accommodations.
Next, is vaccines. If you are boarding at a reputable kennel, they will have strict vaccine requirements. In our area, pets should have vaccines that are administered by a veterinarian. Pets being boarded should have the Da2pp vaccine (parvo/distemper), Bordetella (kennel cough), rabies, and canine influenza. If you contacted a kennel which does not require these veterinary administered vaccines, you should be concerned.
Another thing to consider is play time. Some boarding facilities have communal play time. This means your pet is allowed to socialize with other pets being boarded. Whether or not an owner is comfortable with pets socializing with other pets is a personal decision. Owners should discuss this option with the kennel and opt in or out of playtime. Personally, I would opt out for my pets. I own multiple dogs and even in our own personal pack, squabbles sometimes occur. Personally, I feel the risks outweigh the benefits, but this is a personal choice that should be up to each individual pet owner.
Additionally, make sure your pet’s anti-parasitical medications are up to date. Though reputable kennels do their very best to control fleas, ticks, and other parasites, these are sometimes beyond their control. Simply make sure your pet is up to date on flea, tick, and worm preventatives before you board. This will protect your pet and your home from unwanted pests.
Prescription medications are another concern. If your pet needs administration of medications, you should choose your kennel carefully. It is important to find a kennel that has an association with a veterinarian in case of emergency. For example, if your pet is diabetic and needs insulin, the kennel attendant will need to carefully track your pet’s meals. Giving insulin to a pet that has not eaten breakfast could literally be a fatality. Please ask lots of questions regarding medication administration protocols and emergency procedures.
Further, pet owners should inquire about special services. Some kennels are even equipped with cameras, so you can view your pet while you are away. Then there are the pampering services such as swimming pools, grooming services, and other premium perks. If pampering your pet is important, shop around. The sky is the limit on pet spa accommodations!
If you have a cat, be sure to inquire on a cat “quiet area.” Being away from home can be extremely stressful on a cat, which can lead to serious health consequences. Reputable kennels have separate areas for cats and dogs. This provides feline companions a quiet peaceful area, free from barking, which is next best to being at home.
Final details include packing our pet for their kennel stay. A favorite toy, a T-shirt with your scent, or a favorite blanket can help your pet feel more comfortable when staying away from home. Be sure to pack all medications and your pet’s food since diet changes can cause gastrointestinal upset.
With a bit of investigation and advanced planning, you can have a vacation free of worry about your pet. There are many safe and reputable boarding options available. Do your own investigation and do not count on reviews! Each owner has a very different expectation of pet care, so someone else’s five-star Google review could be one star from you. Additionally, if you feel that your pet is most comfortable in your own home, services such as rover.com or care.com can provide in-home options. These online pet sitting services even provide criminal background checks. When I was in veterinary school, I worked for rover.com and care.com to earn some spending money. Ultimately, I encourage pet owners to do their homework when it comes to pet care options. The goal should be safe arrangements for your pet and a worry-free vacation for owners.
Dr. Kaitlen Lawton-Betchel grew up in Lemoore. An alumni of West Hills College and Fresno Pacific University, she graduated from Midwestern University in Arizona with her doctorate of veterinary medicine and her business certificate. Dr. Kait currently practices out of Karing for Kreatures Veterinary Hospital, also known as K+K.
The hospital is located at 377 Hill St., Lemoore. To make an appointment, call 559-997-1121.
Her column usually runs every other Thursday.