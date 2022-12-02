Every year, Santa delivers pets to many families at Christmas. Puppies and kittens are the most popular pets that ride in on Santa’s sleigh. Pets can be a great addition to a family. However, there is a lot to consider before you consider adopting a pet.

First, the age of your children should be considered. Children under 5 are not old enough to care for a pet, so the responsibility will fall completely on the parents. Aside from the additional responsibility, pre-schoolers may be jealous of the attention you are giving the pet. Five to 10-year-olds can begin sharing in some of the responsibilities.  Feeding, watering and playing with a pet are all realistic tasks for school-aged children. Many 10-13 year olds can take on the majority of the pet care and are even old enough to train a puppy with parental guidance and a puppy training class. High school-age children can be almost exclusively responsible for a pet. No matter what age your children are, a pet will be a family commitment.

Next, deciding what type of pet is right for your family is important. For school-aged children, rats can make a great first pet. Some parents feel hamsters are cuter, but most hamsters do not like to be handled and they are great escape artists!  In contrast, rats are intelligent and enjoy human attention. Both hamsters and rats have a short lifespan, so the commitment will be less than 3 years. My first pet was a rat named Templeton. He was a wonderful companion and he taught me responsibility, love, and eventually about loss and grief.

Dr. Kaitlen Lawton-Betchel grew up in Lemoore. An alumni of West Hills College and Fresno Pacific University, she graduated from Midwestern University in Arizona with her doctorate of veterinary medicine and her business certificate.

The hospital is located at 377 Hill St., Lemoore. To make an appointment, call 559-997-1121.

Her column runs every other Thursday.

