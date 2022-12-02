Every year, Santa delivers pets to many families at Christmas. Puppies and kittens are the most popular pets that ride in on Santa’s sleigh. Pets can be a great addition to a family. However, there is a lot to consider before you consider adopting a pet.
First, the age of your children should be considered. Children under 5 are not old enough to care for a pet, so the responsibility will fall completely on the parents. Aside from the additional responsibility, pre-schoolers may be jealous of the attention you are giving the pet. Five to 10-year-olds can begin sharing in some of the responsibilities. Feeding, watering and playing with a pet are all realistic tasks for school-aged children. Many 10-13 year olds can take on the majority of the pet care and are even old enough to train a puppy with parental guidance and a puppy training class. High school-age children can be almost exclusively responsible for a pet. No matter what age your children are, a pet will be a family commitment.
Next, deciding what type of pet is right for your family is important. For school-aged children, rats can make a great first pet. Some parents feel hamsters are cuter, but most hamsters do not like to be handled and they are great escape artists! In contrast, rats are intelligent and enjoy human attention. Both hamsters and rats have a short lifespan, so the commitment will be less than 3 years. My first pet was a rat named Templeton. He was a wonderful companion and he taught me responsibility, love, and eventually about loss and grief.
Kittens are another low-maintenance pet for children. Kittens are independent and their sharp claws do a good job of preventing active children from being too rough. They need food, water and a litterbox if they are indoors. Cats can live in upwards of 20 years, so the commitment will be much longer.
Dogs are the most popular pet in the United States. Before adopting a puppy, do your research on breeds. For example, if you live in an apartment, a hunting dog will have an energy level that exceeds your space. Likewise, if you have small children, a tiny breed would be in danger of injury, if a child trips on them. I see many dogs every day, and my top recommendations for a great personalities and all-around great family dog for children are pugs, Labrador retrievers or golden retrievers. These breeds are consistently friendly with strangers, so they are a great choice for families with children. Young families tend to have play dates with friends and these breeds are just “happy.”
Fish are another option, but they are not very interactive. For this reason, some children become quickly bored. If a family is considering a fish, it will likely become the parent’s pet. Though fish may seem easy, they actually are challenging to care for. They require specific water parameters and frequent water changes, which will be an adult task.
Pocket pets such as guinea pigs, rabbits, or chinchillas are other compact options. All of these are more complicated than anticipated. These grazing animals have very specific dietary requirement which, if not followed, lead to serious dental and health issues. Though guinea pigs are usually friendly, most rabbits, and chinchillas do not like being handled, so I find that most children become bored and frustrated with them.
Reptiles can be a good option for some families, but they have very specific husbandry needs as well. UV light and heat lights will be a ongoing expense and feeding reptiles is also expensive. Another thing to consider is life span. Many reptiles live for several decades, so a tortoise Santa delivers to your 5-year-old may live up to 70 years! Ultimately, this will be a family commitment.
Birds are another very specialized pet. Birds are beautiful to look at and can sing for you, but they are messy and loud. Many birds have a long lifespan, so when your child leaves for college their feathered friend will become yours.
Since adopting should be a lifelong commitment, be sure to investigate if your child is allergic to the pet you are considering. A visit to a pet store to interact with animals will let you know if child has a severe allergy. It would be devastating to a child to receive a pet for Christmas only then to find out they are allergic.
Finally, the financial commitment should be considered by parents. Purchasing a pet is only the beginning. Food, toys, dishes, vaccines and veterinary care are all things that should be budgeted for. If adopting a kitten or puppy, pet insurance should also be considered, before health issues begin.
If well planned for, a pet can be a wonderful Christmas gift and addition to your family. For me, pets were the beginning of my love of the veterinary field. However, if an impulse decision is made it can lead to heartbreak and a homeless pet.
In closing, I’d like to invite you all to the Lemoore Christmas Parade on Dec. 3. It will be themed "Christmas in Toyland." Dr. Collins and I, our staff, and some special clients will be participating in the parade. If you and your pet would like to join us, call us for more information 559-997-1121.
Dr. Kaitlen Lawton-Betchel grew up in Lemoore. An alumni of West Hills College and Fresno Pacific University, she graduated from Midwestern University in Arizona with her doctorate of veterinary medicine and her business certificate. Dr. Kait currently practices out of Karing for Kreatures Veterinary Hospital, also known as K+K.
The hospital is located at 377 Hill St., Lemoore. To make an appointment, call 559-997-1121.
Her column runs every other Thursday.