J. Mark Powell.jpg

Imagine a formal White House meal. Glistening silver, glittering china, gleaming crystal. And the food! The chow there is good.

Except once during the 20th century when the woman charged with feeding the president served meals that were so bad that guests cringed. That hottest ticket in Washington, an invitation to dine with the president, was something to dread. “Eat before you go to the White House” was the rule then.

Incredibly, the man who brought down Hitler and Mussolini was powerless to do anything about the dictator under his own roof. Meet the Tyrant of the White House Kitchen.

J. Mark Powell is a novelist, former TV journalist and diehard history buff. Have a historical mystery that needs solving? A forgotten moment worth remembering? Please send it to HolyCow@insidesources.com.

Recommended for you