According to the American Kennel Club, French bulldogs are currently the most popular dog breed in America.

Frenchies are the clowns of the dog world. Its compact size and big personality make it a popular choice for many families. However, the adorable squishy face that so many love, does not come without some serious health risks. That does not mean that a Frenchie cannot make an ideal pet, but being prepared for the commitment is important. A French bulldog will likely have a multitude of health issues throughout its life. An overview of the common problems may be of benefit to potential adopters.

To begin, French bulldogs are a brachycephalic breed, which means “short-headed.” Brachycephalic breeds have extremely short snouts and appear to be flat faced. This causes breathing issues, snoring, and makes the dog at high risk of heatstroke. The breed also has stenotic nares (tiny nostrils) which further exacerbate breathing difficulties. The wrinkles on the snout are prone to infections such as skin fold dermatitis and yeast infections. Brachycephalic breeds are also prone to eye issues due to the prominent “buggy” eyes. Risks include cherry eye (when the third eyelid protrudes outward, causing a pink bulge in the inner corner of the eye), proptose eye (where the eye balls pops out of its socket), and chronic dry eye. French Bulldogs also have a higher incidence of congenital deafness (meaning the puppies are born deaf).

Dr. Kaitlen Lawton-Betchel grew up in Lemoore. An alumni of West Hills College and Fresno Pacific University, she graduated from Midwestern University in Arizona with her doctorate of veterinary medicine and her business certificate. Dr. Kait currently practices out of Karing for Kreatures Veterinary Hospital, also known as K+K.

The hospital is located at 377 Hill St., Lemoore. To make an appointment, call 559-997-1121.

Her column runs every other Thursday.

