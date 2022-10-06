On Sept. 8, 2021, a man by the name of Greg Bush came in to Karing for Kreatures. The distraught man was desperate to find his lost tortoise. Staff assisted Mr. Bush in filling out a lost pet form and we filed it in our “Lost/Found Pets” binder. We keep this information since it is not uncommon for individuals who find pets to bring them in to be scanned for a microchip. In the case of Mr. Bush, we were not very hopeful, since typically we have dogs and an occasional cat found and brought in to be scanned. Regardless, we filed his form with the others and hoped for the best. The days passed and no one came in or called to report a found tortoise.

Fast forward almost one year later and a weird twist of fate occurred. On Sept. 3, 2022 my dad, Steve Lawton, received a call. It was the neighbor who does farmwork on the adjacent property. The farmer explained that while disking the field he saw what appeared to be a boulder, so he halted the tractor. Upon investigating, he discovered a very large tortoise — not a stone. Steve needed the assistance of my brother, Brian Lawton, to move the almost 100-pound tortoise! They secured the tortoise in his dog run and pondered what to do. When I heard the news, I recalled the missing tortoise report, so we then went to the vet hospital and checked our “Lost/Found Pets” binder and there was Greg Bush’s form.

We contacted Mr. Bush and he could not believe the news! Mr. Bush lives near 17th Avenue and my parents live in the Island District in Lemoore, so this adventurous tortoise traveled a minimum of six miles crossing under or across highway 41 and he spent just under a year in the wild. Mr. Bush advised us that his tortoise is named Butch. He was elated that Butch survived his time away.

Dr. Kaitlen Lawton-Betchel grew up in Lemoore. An alumni of West Hills College and Fresno Pacific University, she graduated from Midwestern University in Arizona with her doctorate of veterinary medicine and her business certificate. Dr. Kait currently practices out of Karing for Kreatures Veterinary Hospital, also known as K+K.

