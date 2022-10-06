On Sept. 8, 2021, a man by the name of Greg Bush came in to Karing for Kreatures. The distraught man was desperate to find his lost tortoise. Staff assisted Mr. Bush in filling out a lost pet form and we filed it in our “Lost/Found Pets” binder. We keep this information since it is not uncommon for individuals who find pets to bring them in to be scanned for a microchip. In the case of Mr. Bush, we were not very hopeful, since typically we have dogs and an occasional cat found and brought in to be scanned. Regardless, we filed his form with the others and hoped for the best. The days passed and no one came in or called to report a found tortoise.
Fast forward almost one year later and a weird twist of fate occurred. On Sept. 3, 2022 my dad, Steve Lawton, received a call. It was the neighbor who does farmwork on the adjacent property. The farmer explained that while disking the field he saw what appeared to be a boulder, so he halted the tractor. Upon investigating, he discovered a very large tortoise — not a stone. Steve needed the assistance of my brother, Brian Lawton, to move the almost 100-pound tortoise! They secured the tortoise in his dog run and pondered what to do. When I heard the news, I recalled the missing tortoise report, so we then went to the vet hospital and checked our “Lost/Found Pets” binder and there was Greg Bush’s form.
We contacted Mr. Bush and he could not believe the news! Mr. Bush lives near 17th Avenue and my parents live in the Island District in Lemoore, so this adventurous tortoise traveled a minimum of six miles crossing under or across highway 41 and he spent just under a year in the wild. Mr. Bush advised us that his tortoise is named Butch. He was elated that Butch survived his time away.
Two days later, Mr. Bush returned from vacation to pick up Butch. The tortoise had made himself at home in my parent’s dog run, so the first task was digging Butch out from underneath the concrete sidewalk which he decided was a great place to burrow. Once out of his burrow, Mr. Bush was able to identify Butch by a known mark on his shell.
Once Butch was reunited with his family, he was brought into Karing for Kreatures for a check-up. Annual exams are recommended for all pets, but since our climate is not ideal for sulcata tortoises, there were concerns of possible illness. Butch had a mild respiratory infection, which is very common for tortoises housed outdoors during our winters, because our climate gets too cold for them and our soil retains more moisture than they find in their natural habitat. Butch was sent home with antibiotics and he is doing well.
Though Butch’s story ended happily, this is not the case for many sulcata tortoises, which makes this a perfect opportunity to educate the public on these gentle giants. Baby sulcata tortoises are widely sold in pet stores. The hatchlings are very small, only 2-3 inches across. Uneducated shoppers purchase the adorable baby tortoises not realizing how large they will eventually become. Sadly, this causes many sulcate tortoises to become homeless and many end up released into inappropriate climates or placed in tortoise rescues.
Before you adopt a sulcata, you should consider what this commitment means. A young sulcate will need to be housed indoors in a terrarium with a heat lamp and UVB lighting. The reptile UVB bulb will need to be replaced every six months. (The UVB will not burn out, but it will emit less UVB rays, so it stops providing an adequate supply of UVB rays.) Bedding can be alfalfa pellets, aspen pellets, reptile carpet, or reptile soil. The young tortoise will need a warm side and a cool side of the terrarium and preferably a hide on each side of the enclosure. Hollowed wooden logs can be purchased at pet stores which make perfect hides.
Juvenile tortoises can be fed dark leafy greens, grasses, and grass hay. A commercial pelleted grass diet such as Zoomed Grassland Tortoise diet is another option. In the beginning, these tortoise salads will be small, inexpensive, and easy to prepare. This all seems relatively simple in the beginning, but a sulcata grows very rapidly.
In just a couple of years, a sulcata will need to be moved outdoors. By year five, you can expect your tortoise to be ten to twenty inches across. An adult sulcata requires a minimum of 100 square feet for their enclosure. They will also need an extra large dog house and eventually a shed for shade from the sun and in the winter it will need a source of heat to stay warm. Heat is important in our area since temperatures fall below 60 degrees in the winter. Additionally, sulcatas are expert diggers. They can dig elaborate tunnels which can undermine the foundation of a home or block wall. For this reason, outdoor enclosures should have concrete footers or buried posts a few feet underground to prevent digging.
The feeding requirements also increase proportionately. What started as a small salad, quickly grows into an appetite for bales of grass hay and pounds of produce. This results in a significant cost, a storage area for hay, and lots of work on the part of an owner.
For some families, sulcatas can be great companions. They have wonderful personalities and can grow quite fond of their owners. However, what begins appearing as a small commitment, becomes a giant one over time. For your sake and for the sake of the tortoise, please plan ahead, because if properly cared for, these tortoises live for many decades. Many will outlive their owners, so make arrangements for their care with family or friends is important.
We will always wonder where Butch went on his adventure and we marvel that he spent a year wandering Lemoore unnoticed and unscathed. If only Butch could tell us his sorted tortoise tale, but for now, my version will have to do. I’m happy to report that Butch has been reunited with his mate, Shelly, and is living his best tortoise life!
Dr. Kaitlen Lawton-Betchel grew up in Lemoore. An alumni of West Hills College and Fresno Pacific University, she graduated from Midwestern University in Arizona with her doctorate of veterinary medicine and her business certificate. Dr. Kait currently practices out of Karing for Kreatures Veterinary Hospital, also known as K+K.
The hospital is located at 377 Hill St., Lemoore. To make an appointment, call 559-997-1121.
Her column runs every other Thursday.