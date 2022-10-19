Stories of veterans who served their country during wars are treasured as first-hand accounts of history. Yet, there are many stories that never get told. One of these is the story of the Hello Girls of WWI.
My friend told me about a non-fiction book by Elizabeth Cobbs called “The Hello Girls.” I found it in the library along with a fictional account by Jennifer Chiaverini titled “Switchboard Soldiers.”
In 1917, America entered the war in Europe. Communication was vital. Portable switchboards were designed but the men assigned only knew Morse Code.
General Pershing went searching for trained female telephone operators who could speak fluent French. They had to be single and in their 20’s. He felt that they would be less argumentative than their male counterparts, who had a habit of disconnecting irate officers.
About 7,600 women responded. Although they weren’t allowed to enlist in the Army, the women became part of the signal corps. They were expected to buy their own uniforms. They signed a two-year contract and got paid $60 a month.
When the war ended, the women tried to collect veterans benefits and join the American Legion. They were told they were never really in the Army. Bell Telephone & Telegraph petitioned the War Department, to no avail. Sixty years later President Jimmy Carter signed a bill officially recognizing them. At that point, only 50 Hello Girls were left.
These books hit home for me. In 1970 I worked as a Ma Bell operator in Los Angeles. There was a call for young, single telephone operators to handle military switchboards in Vietnam. I missed the deadline by two days. Instead, I joined the Navy.
Are you a veteran or know a veteran with a story to tell? The Veterans Resource Center in the Hanford Library is conducting The Veteran History Project. They are asking veterans to come in and participate by doing a videotaped interview which will be sent to archives in the Library of Congress.
In addition, vets are also encouraged to drop off or email a military photo to share on a display of Valley Veterans. Please list your full name, military branch and period of service.
The deadline is Oct. 24. Contact Richard Perez at (559) 413-7412 or email to kcl.vrc@gmail.com.