Sunny head shot (1).jpg

Sunny Frazier

Stories of veterans who served their country during wars are treasured as first-hand accounts of history. Yet, there are many stories that never get told. One of these is the story of the Hello Girls of WWI.

My friend told me about a non-fiction book by Elizabeth Cobbs called “The Hello Girls.” I found it in the library along with a fictional account by Jennifer Chiaverini titled “Switchboard Soldiers.”

In 1917, America entered the war in Europe. Communication was vital. Portable switchboards were designed but the men assigned only knew Morse Code.

Tags

Recommended for you