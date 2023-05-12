The Source LGBT+ Center (The Source) organizers are excited to share their newly-renovated location, including an interior redesign and courtyard expansion. Made possible by a $50,000 grant from Health Net, the updated center will serve as a place for their 3,000 yearly visitors to gather for events, learn about resources or just find a safe space to be themselves.
“In California, we celebrate and support our LGBTQ+ community’s right to live their lives out loud," said Governor Gavin Newsom. "I applaud The Source LGBT+ Center for their work to lift up LGBTQ+ people and their families in the Central Valley, and for making this resource even more accessible with this latest expansion. Their work is more important than ever as we push back on the forces of hate with our commitment to equality, acceptance and freedom for all.”
The Source made a historic move to their own building in October 2021, with over 4,800 square feet of space for support groups, client services, youth, volunteers and a dozen staff. They recently celebrated their anniversary, serving residents of Tulare, Kings and Fresno counties for seven years.